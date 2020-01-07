Match report – Doncaster 2 – 0 Shrewsbury

















1:49



The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster and Shrewsbury.

Doncaster climbed to two points in the League One play-off positions with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

The goals of Niall Ennis and Tom Anderson helped the working rovers beat their robust opponents in the Keepmoat.

Doncaster moved on after four minutes. Kieran Sadlier drilled a center to the nearby post where the header of Shrewsbury defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell passed over his own goalkeeper and allowed Ennis to nod toward an empty net.

The hosts were much stronger at all times, having a good time and looking forward to the pace.

But it took a last-minute entry from Joe Wright to deny Daniel Udoh, while the Rovers central also avoided goalkeeper Seny Dieng's blushes with a goal line clearance after a bad blow that saw the ball bounce in Josh Laurent.

The rovers should have increased their score when James Coppinger saw a wide shot.

But they found a second with 15 minutes left when Anderson hit a header from a corner of Jon Taylor.