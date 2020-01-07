Martin Scorsese, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino, Best Director at the DGA 2020 Awards

WENN / Avalon / Lia Toby / Avalon

The director of & # 39; Irishman & # 39 ;, the director of & # 39; 1917 & # 39; and the filmmaker of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; they face each other at the next Directors Guild Awards of America.

Hollywood heavyweights Martin Scorsese, Sam MendesY Quentin Tarantino He will fight for maximum honor in the 2020 Awards of the Directors Guild of America.

The trio is ready for the Outstanding Achievement Award in a feature film, along with Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite") Y Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit").

Rookies Mati Diop ("Atlantics"), Alma Ha & # 39; rel ("Honey boy"), Melina Matsoukas ("Queen & Slim"), Tyler Nilson and Mike Schwartz ("Peanut Butter Hawk") and Joe Talbot ("The last black man in San Francisco") are up to the Outstanding Director Achievement of a Feature Director for the first time.