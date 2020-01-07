Marching towards madness: Classification of the most important races of the main conference

The most underrated part of the college basketball season, at least in the part of the world that foolishly chooses not to follow this sport closely, is the conference game.

Yes, March matters. March is wonderful. March is where legacies are made. But playing at the conference is also wonderful, and anyone who says that a league championship doesn't matter should try to sell that nonsense to Purdue's former coach, Gene Keady. He is in his 80s, but he wouldn't talk about that disaster around him.

Of course, not all conference careers are the same. Some include more legitimate contenders. An imposing favorite in one conference is more impressive than another's favorite.

This is how Sporting News sees the 2019-20 races at the most important university basketball conferences. They are classified not by their relative strength, but by how compelling and entertaining the competition figures are:

10. Mountain West

Favourite: San Diego State

Main contestants: State of Utah, New Mexico

Sleeping: Nevada. The pack of wolves has lost most of their toughest games, but Eric Musselman left enough talent for Steve Alford: who wouldn't want Jazz Johnson on his side? – That Nevada will continue to be a threat.

Revelation: UNLV After a hard experience in the game without a conference, five losses in the first seven, the Rebels are starting to play well under the freshman coach T.J. Otzelberger His 3-0 record in Mountain West already includes some inconvenience: a 70-53 victory over Utah's favorite state in the preseason.

Overview: It is quite possible that the Aztecs finished the league's career when they entered the state of Utah and won the second weekend of the league. That is the kind of thing analysts say … and then we regret because the depth of February affects even the best teams. But it will take an exceptional performance from another person to close the gap.

9. Atlantic 10

Favourite: Dayton

Main contestants: VCU, Richmond, Saint Louis

Sleeping: George Mason They have lost to Maryland, TCU and VCU. So, the NFL Patriots are not the only Patriots who are not good enough to win their league this season. But Mason is good enough, with four regulars averaging a double figure score, to comment on who does it.

Revelation: Duquesne It has been more than four decades since the Dukes last appeared in the NCAA Tournament. It has been a decade since they appeared on the scene for a moment, when Ron Everhart led them to the final of the Atlantic 10 tournament in 2009. But Keith Dambrot was a spectacular recruitment, and can be seen at the beginning of the team this year. They are not ready to make a career in general, but don't be surprised if things change in the tournament in Brooklyn.

Overview: It seems unlikely that anyone, except Dayton, wins the A-10. Flyers have a tremendous homecourt advantage and an even better list. But there is a lot of danger throughout the league. What others may not tell you: if Dayton gets into this league, it should be in the picture for a No. 1 seed.

8. West Coast

Favourite: Gonzaga

Main contestants: Santa Maria, BYU

Sleeping: Peaceful. One year after a 4-12 conference season, coach Damon Stoudamire has the Tigers 2-0 at the WCC with a 14-4 overall mark. They avoided playing great races in the pre-conference calendar and now have the confidence to close a game as they did against Saturday night in Saint Mary. They will be a threat at home for the best teams in the league.

Revelation: Santa Clara Herb Sendek has victories over California and the state of Washington in the books and a 14-2 start. He has developed the program gradually over the past four years and has the Broncos defending the lane fiercely, allowing only 42.2 percent of shots in 2 points.

Overview: There were more than a few analysts who assumed that once Gonzaga obtained the number 1 position, he would not be threatened at a conference like the WCC. Three words for that: ho, ho, ho. This Zags team is better than it is entitled to be, since they lost two NBA teams among the 20 best seed in the Western Region last year. And another fuss through the WCC would be simply that, another. They know how to travel this way. But there are better teams in this conference, including two legitimate NCAA tournament teams in Saint Mary & # 39; s and BYU. The Zags will have to work for this title, which would be their eighth consecutive regular season championship and the 19th in the last 20 years.

7. ACC

Favourite: Duke

Main contestants: Louisville, Virginia, State of Florida

Sleeping: State of North Carolina. There is not much to recommend Wolfpack at this time, not with the losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson that are already in their record. They are not defending anyone, at any level, and it is difficult to win league games like that. However, they have offensive number 8 in Division I, and someone has to fit into this category. So there we are.

Revelation: North Carolina. The Tar Heels are broken right now. Will it stay like this? As long as first-year star Cole Anthony is out, the answer, to some extent, is yes. But remember: when he was healthy, UNC defeated Oregon, Alabama and Notre Dame. It would be nice to see him again with the Tar Heels uniform.

Overview: It's hard to see Duke not escape with this league title. The Devils don't have the overwhelming talent in the starting lineup they had last year's edition, but coach Mike Krzyzewski is getting contributions from more players than in any season in memory: Ten boys average double-figure minutes (although Wendell Moore is now after undergoing surgery), with only the owner Tre Jones over 30. They have an offense between the top five and the five best defenses and three road victories of two digits and high in their curriculum.

6. American

Favourite: Memphis

Main contestants: Houston, Wichita State, SMU

Sleeping: Cincinnati The results of the Bearcats have been unfortunately inconsistent during the first half of the season, but there have been moments, even within the games they lost, in which one could glimpse what this team has been before and could be again.

Revelation: Tulane After half a season with Green Wave, we have seen what a lot of high-level programs should have already discovered: Ron Hunter is one of the best coaches in college basketball, and those who stopped hiring him or not considered lost A real opportunity.

Overview: The beauty of this conference career is that we don't know how powerful Memphis is now that James Wiseman has chosen not to continue his career in college basketball. The Tigers have been incredibly resilient, continuing to accumulate victories with a young team that cannot rely on extensive experience and now cannot rely on the five best NBA talents that were supposed to serve as the team's base. Penny Hardaway is showing everyone that he is a legitimate coach, but Kelvin Sampson of Houston and Gregg Marshall of Wichita have already been in the Final Four. This battle is going to be an explosion.

5. SEC

Favourite: Brown

Main contestants: Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas

Sleeping: Florida. It is a sign of how the Gators who started the year in the top five of the Sporting News preseason classification have fallen and are now seen as a team that could gather enough to be a factor in this race. Was your local double OT victory over Alabama as other evidence that they are not very good or a sign that they will start competing?

Revelation: Georgia. Entering Memphis and winning was a big step for the Bulldogs. And yes, they put a scare of Maui in the state of Michigan, but only after falling so far behind seemed to have no chance. Otherwise, most of their victories seemed to have modest consequences. Now the league teams will look at UGA and the presence of super student Anthony Edwards with some degree of fear.

Overview: Auburn entered the season without guard Jared Harper (currently averaging 20 points in the G League) but with a list that still contained a lot of talent (Anfernee McLemore, Danjel Purifoy, Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley). And we really don't know much more about them, even after 13 games, all victories. Except we know they won't beat themselves. Richmond, the state of North Carolina and New Mexico are quality opponents, and winning on the road in the state of Mississippi is important. But one imagines that the people of Kentucky and LSU are eager for their shots at the Tigers.

4. Big 12

Favourite: Kansas

Main contestants: West Virginia, Baylor, Texas Tech

Sleeping: Oklahoma. This is not a great team of Sooners, but has the same great coach in Lon Kruger. Someone will go to Norman and leave with an L, and the Big 12 balanced schedule gives everyone a roughly equal opportunity.

Revelation: Oklahoma State When the Cowboys are defeated, they don't waste time. His last four losses, in the last six games, were an average of 22 points. The return of the guard's injury Isaac Likekele did not stop that skid against Texas Tech or WVU, but those were some difficult games for a guy who just returned. Cowboys could still be dangerous.

Overview: As much as those of us who analyze university basketball have said that there are no great teams, and we mean it, that does not mean that there will be no dominant teams, that is, one that wins a clear majority of their games. There is no certainty that KU is such a team, but it is one of two or three with possibilities. Perimeter shooting remains a periodic problem for the Jayhawks, but it is not an overwhelming weakness. They present one of the best defenses in the nation and can mistreat opponents along the baseline.

Baylor is the best placed team to delay KU's return to the top of the league, but the Bears have not won a regular season conference title since 1950, as members of the Southwest Conference. They are 70 years old. Texas Tech has a revised list almost completely, and yet coach Chris Beard is likely to discover how to make the Red Raiders relevant.

3. Pac-12

Favourite: Oregon

Main contestants: Arizona, Colorado, Washington

Sleeping: Stanford The cardinal is defending at an elite level. That will matter in a conference race, because it is the easiest to repeat. Even great shooters will fail sometimes, but great defenders stick to their tasks and scheme. The question for Stanford is how well that will translate against the best teams in the Pac-12. It didn't matter much in a 72-56 loss without a conference against Kansas. The good news for the Cardinal: there is no team like the Jayhawks in this league.

Revelation: Oregon State The victory of the Beavers in Colorado was one of the quietly shocking results in high-level basketball this season. Not scandalously shocking as Evansville over Kentucky, and not shocking because the Beavs lack talent, but even more so because the Buffaloes at home thought to be one of the few reliable bets in this year's college hoops. Three Tinkle is one of the most versatile players in the country, the kind of person who can ruin the night of an opponent alone.

Overview: The Pac-12 is better. We know that a lot. It is fair to say that it could not get much worse, but this is more than that. There are quality teams here, although none is entirely there, and that could be dangerous for your ambitions. Washington, for example, already has a loss for a developing UCLA team in its history. Arizona has dropped its most difficult games; What if that is the roof of wildcats? This type of unpredictability is the reason why the Pac-12 is among the most fascinating leagues to follow this winter.

2. Big Ten

Favourite: Michigan state

Main contestants: Maryland, state of Pennsylvania, state of Ohio

Sleeping: Iowa. Can you win this league with the 98th defense, give or take some places in college basketball? Surely it will not be easy, but the Hawkeyes also occupy third place on offense, so there seems to be a possibility.

Revelation: Rutgers This has the opportunity to be the best Scarlet Knights team in generations. Now, before anyone thinks it's an unfair standard to present, understand how low that bar is: Rutgers has not been in the NCAA Tournament since 1991. Just getting to the show would be GIGANTIC. Fans have captured the appeal of this team and are making the Rutgers Athletic Center a home beast. The teams that must go there will have no difficulty in obtaining a victory.

Overview: Michigan State is not the team that opened as a unanimous No. 1 preseason election. Everyone chose the Spartans: Athlon. Lindy’s, Blue Ribbon, AP, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Sporting News. But that was before Joshua Langford was injured, and before coach Tom Izzo needed to reconfigure the Spartans. Finally, it is working. They have one of the deepest teams and the number 1 offensive in college basketball.

Michigan could have been among the top contenders if it weren't for the badly programmed injury of key forward Isaiah Livers. When healthy, the Wolverines will win great games again.

The most interesting thing about Big Ten is how many teams could legitimately participate in the NCAA Tournament. It is mathematically difficult to produce 10 participants from a league of 14 teams; that's 71.4 percent, even better than the Big East tour in 2011 (11 of 16 members, 68.8 percent), although not up to the level of the 1991 Big East (seven of nine members, 77.8 percent). But there seems to be a better opportunity in 10 offers this year than last year, because Northwestern and Nebraska have not yet shown that they can constantly threaten the best Big Ten teams.

1. Big East

Favourite: Villanova

Main contestants: Butler, Seton Hall, Xavier

Sleeping: Creighton Los Azulejos have one of the most dangerous offenses in the nation and a defense that needs work. The defense travels better in the conference, but there is always a possibility.

Revelation: Providence. The Friars endured a miserable season of no conference, but everyone in the league recognized that there was potential. Now they have won three of four.

Overview: We are in the seventh season of the Big East as we know it now, and in five of the previous six the winner was Villanova. (Interestingly, the year the Wildcats fell short was their best team, which became the 2018 NCAA champion). So, unless the Wildcats appear with a poor team … wait, no, because they did it last year and still won it. Yes, it seems that Villanova will be the favorite in this conference in the foreseeable future.

Seton Hall seemed a serious threat to take down Villanova before the year began, but the injuries affected the Pirates' pre-conference schedule. Then they made Georgetown look really bad, and the Pirates seemed ominous once again. They have the ability to win the league. Xavier's containment capacity will depend on how this tough group polishes his offensive.

Literally, there is no team that cannot run in a bet for the NCAA Tournament, although Providence, due to poor performance without conferences, would need to become a dominant team in a league that allows few to reach that level.