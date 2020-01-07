Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings | Soccer news

Who were the star artists when Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals …

















Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

United Manchester

David de Gea – 7

He never approached Bernardo Silva's fabulous effort or where he needed to be when Riyad Mahrez approached him for the second of City. But his salvation in preparation for the third of City was a good stop, as was his blockade of Mahrez immediately before the consolation of Marcus Rashford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6

As expected: excellent in defense, tiger in the tackle and completely devoid of any moment in the front foot that reinforced United's attack production.

Phil Jones – 5

He suffered a steamy night. He recklessly pulled away and watched Bernardo unleash his unstoppable blow in the upper corner to open the scoring and then Kevin De Bruyne turned it upside down for City's third.

Victor Lindelof – 5

All in the sea for the second goal of the City, his weak header consisting of his casual withdrawal and the inability to cut the charming ball of Bernardo. Like Jones, he seemed completely unable to face City's attack movement and bewildered by Pep Guardiola's refusal to play with an obvious flashy focal point.

Brandon Williams – 6

There is a great deal of potential, and he remained firm in his task, even when City overloaded himself on his side of the field, but this felt like an excursion too far for the 19-year-old rookie. But for Mahrez who chooses to avoid the action when Williams rushed recklessly in the 55th minute, his night could have ended at that time.

Fred – 6

Admirable effort, but in the final calculation he failed to put a glove or foot in the constantly changing midfield of the City. Is it good enough to play midfield for Manchester United? The debate continues.

Andreas Pereira – 5

He never stopped running, never stopped trying, but never managed to make his effort count, except, of course, when misfortune hit just before halftime and turned the ball into his own net.

Daniel James – 4

It has lost some of its brightness early in the season in recent weeks and barely appeared before being replaced just after the time stamp. He needs a break at a time of the season when United's list of matches is particularly demanding.

Jesse Lingard – 4

It is difficult not to compare Lingard's scant contribution and composure on the rare occasions when he took possession of the ball with the enthusiasm of his opposing counterparts. The replacement at the break could be a great moment in his career at United for all the wrong reasons.

Marcus Rashford – 7

He achieved his goal clinically by creating the best moment of the first half of United. The shame, then, from United's perspective was that he saw very little of the ball.

Mason Greenwood – 6

Stuck on the only opportunity that fell before the break and showed some decent touches in the rare United getaways. But a sobering night after all the recent excitement.

Substitutes:

Nemanja Matic – 7

He made a difference after his part-time performance, adding ballast to the center of the field, approaching Bernardo and unleashing a tactical grind that finally produced a ray of hope for United that the tie is not yet over completely.

Ángel gomes – 7

Launched in the lion's den with almost 30 minutes remaining, but he played his part in the United Kingdom restoring an appearance of respectability on the scoreboard.

Anthony Martial – N / A

In the last minutes.

Manchester city

Claudio Bravo – 6

Awarded to the only significant shot he faced all night.

Kyle Walker – 8

He must have been surprised by the amount of space they gave him to attack United's left side when City ran in the first half. It fully exploited the generosity with only the lack of completion of Raheem Sterling, which prevented Walker from adding some more assists to score goals.

Nicolas Otamendi – 6

The positioning was a bit suspicious for United's goal, but largely safe and sound in the heart of the City's defense, something that has not always been the case this season.

Fernandinho – 7

Assured, elegant and really starting to look at home in their new position.

Benjamin Mendy – 6

Largely untested and relatively under attack with most of the brightest attack moments in the City that tend to take place on the opposite flank.

Rodrigo – 7

Together with Ilkay Gundogan, establish the basis on which the City's interchangeable attack was able to carry out riots. We booked for a cynical foul in Greenwood, but otherwise I didn't bother all night.

Ilkay Gundogan – 8

He missed a pass in the 89th minute, an act so out of step with the rest of his performance that it was necessary to write it down.

Riyad Mahrez – 8

The fast and fascinating feet with which he missed Williams in the middle of the second half was a delightful moment, but his clinical ending was much more important, rounding De Gea with apparent ease to score the City's second goal and confirm Your superiority A player of the highest class.

Kevin De Bruyne – 8

Wonderful shimmy to create the third objective of the city and the incarnation of the fascinating brilliance of visitors shape change. He appeared all over the field, looking for and finding space, causing confusion for his hosts, and making a fool of himself foolish enough to try to define the formation of City with its players in a definitive position.

Bernardo Silva – 9

Sublime from beginning to end as a false number nine. His punch in the upper corner was the definition of an insatiable goal and followed with the nice pass that created the second game of City. The outstanding taxpayer of the tie.

Raheem Sterling – 7

One of the few, alone? – City players who could look back on their screen with something similar to a suspicion. He could and really should have turned one of the half-dozen opportunities or half-opportunities he was given to break his duck against United in the Stretford End.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus – N / A

He replaced De Bruyne for the last 10 minutes.

Phil Foden

Given a very short exhaustion.