Manchester City transfer rumors | Soccer news

Who has Manchester City linked with this January? The latest rumors …





Ousmane Dembele

The latest about Manchester City players has been related to this January, and who could leave the club …

The last players of Manchester City have been linked to …

Duo Leicester Jonny Evans Y Caglar Soyuncu They are among a number of central backup options that Manchester City is considering, Sky sports news understands

Chief Pep Guardiola wanted Harry Maguire of Leicester, but he joined Manchester United, and now City is monitoring those who have stepped up the absence of England's defender in the King Power.

The city is also interested in a January agreement to Bournemouth& # 39; s Nathan Ake – despite a contractual clause that apparently puts Chelsea in pole position to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that the city wants to sign Ake if they can in January, since he could not replace Vincent Kompany in the summer and suffered as a result of Aymeric Laporte's long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is considering a move to Bayern Munich Exterior Kingsley Coman if Leroy Sane joins the German champions as expected in the summer.

Guardiola side they are also monitoring Dinamo Zagreb Exterior Antonio Marin

The 18-year-old starred against the city's U19 team when Dinamo visited for the Champions League group game earlier this season, setting a goal in a 2-2 draw. He is one of Croatia's most exciting prospects and has also been tracked by Chelsea and Villarreal.

Who else has Pep Guardiola related to?

Nathan Ake, Bournemouth (Sky Sports News); Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun); Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (The Sun); Roberto Piccoli, Atalanta (Calciomercato); Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona (L & # 39; Equipe); Lautaro Martínez, Inter Milan (Calciomercato); Sandro Tonali, Brescia (Gazzetta dello Sport); Juan Larios, Barcelona (Daily Star); Mohamed Ihattaren, PSV (ESPN); Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea (Daily Express); Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona (Daily Star).

The latest about those who could leave Manchester City …

The City is confident that Fernandinho will extend its contract beyond the end of the season.

Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness says he expects the club to revive his interest in signing to the extreme Sane.

The Bundesliga champions were linked to the international of Germany throughout the summer, but they renounced the agreement and opted to sign Ivan Perisic on loan from Inter Milan.

Who else could leave Etihad Stadium?

David Silva, Vissel Kobe (El Chringuito); Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (Manchester Evening News); Joao Cancelo, Valencia (AS).

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News & # 39; Ben Ransom …

"The city is looking for a central defender, but the real question is if they would be prepared to get involved in the January market that they work so hard to avoid."

"The search for a replacement for Vincent Kompany has been ongoing since summer and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake It is one of its objectives together with the Leicester pair Jonny Evans Y Caglar Soyuncu.

"With each passing month, it seems increasingly likely that Leroy Sane It will be sold before your contract expires in 18 months. Bayern Munich has been confident for a long time, but it remains to be seen whether they seek to secure an agreement in January or next summer. "

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.