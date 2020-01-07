Man Utd 1-3 Man City

Highlights and report of the Carabao Cup semifinal at Old Trafford when Manchester City beat Manchester United in the first leg.

















Highlights of the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City

Manchester City took a big step towards the Carabao Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the first leg of their semifinal on Tuesday night.

Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez put City on the way to Old Trafford, before Andreas Pereira's goal put the consecutive defending champions three before the break.

Marcus Rashford withdrew one in the second half, but United faces an uphill battle to re-draw at Etihad Stadium in three weeks. The second leg is live at Sky Sports Football on Wednesday, January 29.

The city takes control of the Carabao Cup semifinal

Bernardo celebrates his goal for Manchester City with Kyle Walker

United was the last team to beat Pep Guardiola's team in the Carabao Cup in 2016, but a repeated result seemed unlikely from the moment Bernardo's stunner put City 1-0 up after 17 minutes. Shown in from the right on his left foot, triggered a 20-yard effort that got into the upper corner. David de Gea was completely helpless.

Bernardo later became creator of the second place in the city after 33 minutes. It was a glorious pass from the midfielder through United's defense, and Mahrez was there to run behind, before passing a touch beyond De Gea and putting the ball into an empty net.

The third after 39 minutes was a bit lucky but no less than what City deserved for such a dominant first half. It came from a quick counter when the ball was worked to Kevin De Bruyne in the box. He beat Phil Jones with ease before seeing his shot saved by De Gea, but the rebound hit Pereira a few yards and ran over the line.

Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City towards a one-way victory

David de Gea returned to goal for United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes. Marcus Rashford captained the side.

Only Claudio Bravo, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva kept their places for City, with Raheem Sterling starting at the front.

United improved in the second half, but lacked true cohesion in the attack, at least until the 70th minute, when a loss of possession of Rodri allowed them to counter quickly. Mason Greenwood played Rashford intelligently, and showed his new clinical advantage to get away from Nicolas Otamendi and finish low in the bottom corner.

It was a goal that gave United the hope of a return, but any possible rally will have to wait until the second leg, since they could not cross City again.

Man of the match: Bernardo Silva

"First sensational and set the second," said Alan Smith in the comment box on Old Trafford. "Everything he did was smooth as silk."

It was a brilliant performance by Bernardo, who showed his quality multiple times in the first half to separate United.

Whats Next?

Both sides are back in the Premier League action this weekend. Manchester United, Norwich, on Saturday at 3 p.m., while Manchester City heads to Aston Villa on Super Sunday, live at Sky Sports Premier League starting at 4 p.m. The start is at 4.30 p.m.