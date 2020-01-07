Madame Tussauds presents her wax figure Nicki Minaj in Germany and we are confused!

Roommates, provided Madame Tussands presents a new wax figure, attracts hundreds of thousands of people. It is known that the company hits the nail in the head every time it tries to transform some of the most popular celebrities into wax figures, you can actively go and take photos. However, this latest presentation by Nicki Minaj has left the Internet asking "Harpo, who dis woman?!". See the wax figure below;

Internet and barbz alike are CURRENT after photos of the new wax figure of Nicki Minaj in Germany came to light. The famous pose comes from his video "Anaconda,quot;, but it seems that this is the only thing that is correct about the wax figure. People are wasting ZERO time to roast the wax figure on Twitter, and I'm sure it's only a matter of time before Nicki intervenes and asks to have it removed. Is that it, or the barbz will handle its light weight!

I looking at the wax figure of Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/bXK67x5tv8 – ッ (@yaniqxe) January 7, 2020

Although the effort was clearly there, the Internet has collectively agreed that Madame Tussands in Germany, TRIED. If you feel that Nicki has kept things discreet, it is probably because he is preparing to release new music very soon and is enjoying his new life as a married woman!

But let's go back to the wax figure. We really try to give you the benefit of the doubt, but we really want to hear what you think about this. Tell us if you see a similar roommates!