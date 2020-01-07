Macclesfield appeals six-point deduction in light of Bolton's punishment | Soccer news





Macclesfield was deducted six points for non-payment of wages and the breach of a Sky Bet League Two match against Crewe on December 7

Macclesfield has filed an appeal against the sanctions imposed by the EFL for non-payment of wages and non-compliance with an accessory.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the EFL had failed in an attempt to impose a more severe penalty on Bolton for the breach of two scheduled games.

Amid current financial uncertainty, the club confirmed on January 2 that head coach Daryl McMahon and his assistant Steve Gritt had submitted their resignations.

A new punishment is expected after a second League Two match, against Plymouth scheduled for December 21, was postponed when the group received a "zero capacity warning,quot; from the local security advisory group, which means that no supporter could attend.

"In light of the defense of the sanctions granted to Bolton Wanderers by an arbitration panel today, Macclesfield Town can confirm that we have filed an appeal on the sanctions that were imposed on us last month," the statement said. of the club.

"In December, we received an immediate deduction of six points, along with an additional penalty of four points that was suspended.

"We strongly believe that today's ruling supports our appeal and now relevant documentation has been submitted in relation to this.

"We will report the outcome of the appeal once the necessary process has been completed."

Macclesfield has faced multiple settlement requests in recent months, including one backed by former manager Sol Campbell due to non-payment of wages.

The club owner, Amar Alkadhi, said during December that he was in "advanced negotiations,quot; about the sale of the club.