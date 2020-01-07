Luka Doncic's poise is more impressive than his production, says Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle | NBA News

The balance Luka Doncic showed in Dallas' victory over the Chicago Bulls was more impressive than the flashy numbers he accumulated, said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle.

It was not the 38 points, the 11 rebounds or the 10 assists of Luka Doncic that most impressed his coach on Monday night.

It was his poise. But the production didn't hurt either.

Doncic scored 21 points in the third quarter and had his eleventh triple double of the season in the NBA to lead the Dallas Mavericks beyond the Chicago Bulls 118-110.

Doncic scored 17 of the Mavericks 19 points in the last 5:35 of the third period to open what had been a tied game. His triple gave Dallas a 72-69 lead that they wouldn't give up.

"I thought tonight the most impressive thing about his game was his behavior, his disposition and his poise," Carlisle said. "The teams are sending athletic boys to be physical and beat him, and he really kept himself balanced."

The 20-year-old scored at least 20 in a quarter for the second time this season. He hit three triples on that decisive stretch and scored another four times in units to the basket, including a rainbow float that bowed when he received a foul. His only mistake was losing the free kick later.

"For me, all that matters is that we have to win," Doncic said. "We needed that victory from a defeat (in overtime against Charlotte on Saturday) that we should have won. My team is helping a lot. We just play hard from start to finish and this is how it should be." "

Dwight Powell added 16 points for Dallas in 6 of 6 shots from the floor and 4 of 4 from the line. The Mavericks played without Kristaps Porzingis for the fourth consecutive game due to pain in the right knee.















1:49



Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' visit to the Dallas Mavericks in week 12 of the NBA season



Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 26 points, starting the game despite suffering a sprained left ankle on Saturday night against Boston.

"He was proud of Markkanen fighting. (He) played with all his heart," said Chicago coach Jim Boylen. "I thought our boys played very hard, they competed."

Chicago remained close throughout the game, even after losing forward Wendell Carter Jr by a sprained right ankle with 8:25 left in the third quarter. Chicago had a quick 10-2 run after Carter's injury to tie the score at 69 before Doncic took over and sealed the victory.

