Love & Hiphop Apryl spent Christmas – Sleeping on the floor! (Shock video)

Apryl Jones' life of Love & Hip Hop seems to be out of control. In a new video, she is seen sleeping on someone's floor, at Christmas. And her children don't seem to be with her.

A blog leaked a video showing Apryl celebrating Christmas with his friends. In the video, it seems that the reality star rang on vacation away from his two sons Megaa and A & # 39; mei.

However, not everything in the video showed problems. April received some nice gifts, such as Gucci boots and a Gucci scarf.

But the arrangements for sleeping in the house were very unorthodox. In the video, Apryl seems to be sleeping on someone's floor.

Watch:

Apryl describes herself as a singer and songwriter, originally from Chicago, Illinois. She is an Afro-Asian of mixed ethnicity, her mother is of Taiwanese, Chinese and Mongolian descent, while her father is African American with Native American roots.

She became internationally famous when she joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, as the mother of Omarion's baby.