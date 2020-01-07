Love & Hiphop Apryl spent Christmas – Sleeping on the floor! (Shock video)

Apryl Jones' life of Love & Hip Hop seems to be out of control. In a new video, she is seen sleeping on someone's floor, at Christmas. And her children don't seem to be with her.

A blog leaked a video showing Apryl celebrating Christmas with his friends. In the video, it seems that the reality star rang on vacation away from his two sons Megaa and A & # 39; mei.

However, not everything in the video showed problems. April received some nice gifts, such as Gucci boots and a Gucci scarf.

