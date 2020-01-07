Lostintranslation will go directly to the Cheltenham Gold Cup | Racing news





Lostintranslation – goes straight to Cheltenham

Lostintranslation is ready to go directly to the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners after their below-average performance at King George VI Chase.

The castrated horse connections trained by Colin Tizzard still cannot fully identify why Lostintranslation was not himself in Kempton on boxing day, where he was taken off three fences from the end, but I hope a subsequent soft palate operation will help.

Lostintranslation had bet heavily on the Gold Cup with the victory at Betfair Chase in Haydock a month earlier, and although an exit was debated at Denman Chase next month in Newbury, it is now unlikely to run again before the band Blue in March.

"We have become easy with him and he has had his flu jab. There is nothing that has come out particularly from the race that would say that is the reason (for the race)," he told Sky Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant. Sports Racing

"He had a bad day. If Haydock got him more than we thought, it's hard to tell, but all of his previous work to Kempton was very good and we couldn't have been happier."

"Our job now is to get it back and take it 100 percent to the Gold Cup."

"It would be good to point out something and say that that was the reason, but we have not understood it, so we will refresh it and I don't think we will handle it before the Gold Cup."

"We can do a lot at home and maybe take it to a couple of gallops at the racecourse and refresh it for March."