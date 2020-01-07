WENN / Instar / Avalon

He received disapproval after suggesting that he inspired the singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; To be more vocal in its support of the LGBTQ community, the star of & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; Respond in a series of furious publications.

Todrick Hall he has applauded critics for his suggestion that he inspired Taylor Swift to be more vocal in his LGBTQ activism.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, the 34-year-old artist said about his friendship with his superstar: "One of my favorite things I've done is to be friends with Taylor and to be able to help her realize that using her voice is a huge instrument that can change the minds of those who, without her, would never have seen gay people as real people. "

After the comments, fans turned to social networks to hit the previous one "American idol"contestant, forcing Todrick to hit online again with a series of furious posts.

"I'm just going to present this, not for people who are looking for new reasons so that I don't like them, but for people who are really looking for the truth because I'm going to be doing a lot of press around the show I'm doing in the UK," wrote.

The "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"Star continued:" One of the reasons why celebrities do not enjoy doing press is because people want you to find yourself natural, without rehearsals and "real", but everything you say can be taken out of context and used to feed the cancellation culture. Sometimes you can use a word or phrase that does not represent exactly how the artist feels because it is his twelfth interview in one day, in a different time zone, and they are deprived of sleep, etc. "

He suggested that fans should read their comments between the lines instead of taking them so literally, and added: "I think we should look at the bigger picture and understand the general message of what someone is trying to say instead of looking for reasons to come back – cancel someone. "

The controversy occurs after Todrick confessed that he is more cautious about who he allows to enter his "circle" after being accused of not paying artists and mistreating his employees.