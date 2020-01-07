Lomu chasing hat-trick at the Newcastle show | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLd75911c49f95bed8555ccddd66b64a349% %MINIFYHTMLd75911c49f95bed8555ccddd66b64a3410%





Coach Iain Jardine pats Nakeeta

Iain Jardine reports that Lomu is in good shape when the six-year-old bets on the hat-trick at Betway Game Conditions in Newcastle on Wednesday.

The castrated horse Dandy Man broke the five-stage record at Wolverhampton in his first opening for the Carrutherstown driver earlier last month, and doubled in the same course and distance by overcoming the problems in the race to beat Royal Birth by A long time.

This will be a tougher test for Lomu, in a fast track qualifier for the Final Day of the All-Weather Championship in Lingfield on Good Friday.

"Lomu is in tremendous shape right now and seems to be improving," Jardine said.

"He won well in Wolverhampton on the last day, having broken the record there the previous time."

"I guess there have been some fast horses around there in the past, so going and doing it was quite impressive."

"I think it depends on a strong pace to aim, which is generally guaranteed in a five-man race."

"Wednesday is obviously more difficult and you will be wrong in the weights with some of them, but you are going the right way that can be important in races like this."

"I think he is able to run a great race and it would be great if we could take him to Lingfield on Good Friday. A big cash prize is offered and I guess he will tell us more about it on Wednesday."

Hareem Queen is the only filly in the field and has accumulated two wins and a second in three races at Southwell since returning from an absence of 173 days.

His trainer Karl Burke has his fingers crossed, Dark Angel's daughter can transfer that ability to the surface in Newcastle.

"He's in great shape. Obviously, he handles Southwell very well. I think we ran into a good horse (Tawny Port) last time," he said.

"I think it was an improved performance in her previous victories. Time was fast and she was carrying more weight."

"She goes there in a very good mood, so we hope she can be so effective on the Tapeta."

Corinthia Knight, winner of the all-weather sprint final in 2018, is among the seven statements.

Another Touch has reached a purple patch with the victories of Chelmsford and Lingfield, and goes for its trio in the other qualifier of the fast track on the card, the bets of conditions of gold beer of Bombardier.

Coach Richard Fahey said: "Another Touch is in good condition and is expected to rise in the rankings to 101, so we think it was worth a try and we'll see what happens."

"To be honest, Another Touch had a small problem when he returned from Dubai and is now regaining his confidence."

"The horse at the bottom, Via Serendipity, is the one that wins in the standings, but we are happy with our friend and must have some kind of opportunity."

Raydiance won again in Southwell recently, but that was more than seven stadiums and Burke is not sure if the mile will adapt.

"He is a Mayson and they love that deep surface in Southwell, but he has some disability in Newcastle," said the coach of North Yorkshire.

"Whether it's good enough and if it's so good on the mile, we'll see, but it's in good shape. There is nothing to return to Southwell until the end of February, so we thought we would take a chance."

Via Serendipity, Home Before Dusk and Trevithick complete the list of five runners.