Lizzo leaves Twitter due to "too many trolls,quot;

Just a few hours after it was announced that Lizzo would be the first woman to head the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer, the singer told her fans on Twitter that she was leaving the social media site due to "too many trolls."

The Twitter account of the 31 years. Good as hell The singer then tweeted Bonnaroo's lineup, but they made it clear that it was the Lizzo management team who sent the message, not the singer herself.

Yes, I can't do this Twitter crap anymore … too many trolls … ✌🏾 I will come back when I feel like it. – Feel good as hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

Before his charity concert at the Sydney Opera House in Australia on Monday night, Lizzo went to Instagram Live to explain his decision to take a break from Twitter.

“I just want to say that, you know, I just had a DNA test and it turns out that I left Twitter. I left Twitter. I am out of that. Not all social networks are the same, "he said.

Lizzo explained that she would love to be on Twitter because it allows her to connect with her fans who support her positively. And she also likes to spread her own positive messages. However, he said he has reached the point where he is not only dealing with internet thugs, but he is seeing a lot of negativity.

the Truth hurts The singer said she can easily handle Internet stalkers, but seeing Twitter users being hateful and hurtful to each other is a completely different issue.

“When I connect every day and see something devastating and something tragic every day. Even from my well of positivity, I'm sorry and it doesn't feel good, "he explained.

The eight-time Grammy nominee will continue acting in different parts of Australia to help raise money for those fighting forest fires. Since they started in September, the fires have burned more than 11 million acres and killed more than 25 people and a half billion animals.

As for Bonnaroo, Tool and Tame Impala will join Lizzo as headliners for the four-day festival that will take place in Manchester, Tennessee, from June 11 to 14. Other events scheduled to perform include Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Ray, DaBaby and Vampire Weekend.

Tickets for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will go on sale on Friday, January 10 bonnaroo.com.



