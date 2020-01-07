Lizzo finished with Twitter after taking too much heat from the trolls

%MINIFYHTMLa88450b678ec50d16c8925734e21af699% %MINIFYHTMLa88450b678ec50d16c8925734e21af6910%

Only a few hours after announcing his break from the microblogging site, however, the creator of hits & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; declares: & # 39; Trust is coming back … & # 39; in an Instagram post.

Lizzo It's separating from Twitter, at least for now. The rapper announced Sunday night, January 6, that she will take a break from the microblogging site after receiving too much hate from other social media users.

"Yes, I can't do this on Twitter, no more … too many trolls …", he tweeted, adding a peaceful hand emoji. The 31-year-old star hinted that his absence from Twitter would only be temporary although he added: "I will return when I feel like it."

However, Lizzo is not completely closing social networks. Just a few hours after announcing his pause on Twitter, the creator of hits "Truth Hurts" went to another platform, Instagram, to show that he still maintains his positive attitude.

Sharing a slow-motion clip of his performance at the Sydney Opera House, he wrote in the caption: "Confidence is coming back … it's over for you troll b *** hes …"

Lizzo took over the famous venue for his concert on Monday night, during which he turned the concert into a fundraiser while raising donations for Australia's wildfire relief effort. Before the show, he revealed plans to have donation cubes established around the venue.

She told fans on Instagram Live: "I urge everyone to come to my show tonight to donate to firefighters, koala sanctuaries, the Australian Red Cross and only people who lost their home ". She added: "I strongly believe that we are all connected and we are all part of this planet, and a global citizen."

Leaving aside his performance in Sydney, Lizzo is no stranger to being a victim of Internet trolls. In December 2019, he applauded a critic who claimed that his popularity was not due to his talent, but to the glorification of obesity by people and that fans had lied to him all this time.

The critic posted on Twitter: "#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in the United States. Instead of encouraging people to improve, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are fine as they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying of diabetes and heart disease. " He also criticized his performance in "Saturday night live", comparing it with a slave.

The "Juice" raptor then tweeted back to the enemy: "I am popular because I write good songs and I have talent and perform shows of an hour and a half full of love. The only person who needs to improve is you. Keep my name in your mouth and look in the mirror before you come looking for me. Here's the attention you ordered. "