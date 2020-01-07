Lizzo becomes the first woman to head the Bonnaroo Music Festival

#Roommates, 2020 has just begun and Lizzo is already making important moves! Despite his recent announcement that Twitter trolls have made him take a break from the social media platform, Lizzo is now preparing to make some musical history. The programming of the Bonnaroo 2020 festival has just been announced, and Lizzo will make history as the main act.

@NylonMag reports that the Tennessee-based Bonnaroo music festival, known primarily for booking rock bands and country artists, finally decided to add some diversity to their training … and that's where Lizzo comes in. She will be the first. Female headliner in the 18-year history of the festival.

Lizzo's set of headlines is a striking contrast to this year's Coachella lineup, which has been criticized for not having female artists as headliners. You can remember that the main artists of Coachella 2020 are Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and the rock band Rage Against The Machine.

However, Lizzo is not the only popular artist that fans can get excited to see. Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Young Thug, Kevin Gates, Nelly and Miley Cyrus are also ready to act. The Bonnaroo festival takes place on the weekend of June 11.th until June 14th.

Bonnaroo organizers began diversifying their lineup last year with the incorporation of artists such as Childish Gambino and Solange Knowles. If you are ready to get your tickets, you can see the historical performance of Bonnaroo de Lizzo on Saturday, June 13th.

