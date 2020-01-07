Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster joins Swansea on loan | Soccer news

Watch Cardiff City vs Swansea City on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Saturday (12pm start)





Rhian Brewster started twice for Liverpool in the EFL Cup this season

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on loan until the end of the season.

The Sky Bet Championship club was among a series of teams chasing the 19-year-old England U21 international after Liverpool made it available for a loan contract.

Cardiff vs Swansea Live

Aston Villa was thought to be interested, but Swansea won the race to lend to Brewster, who will embark in his first period outside Liverpool.

Sky sports news He reported last week that Swansea believed that his chances of signing Brewster increased because he played with Swans chief Steve Cooper in the U17 England configuration that won the World Cup in 2017.

Steve Cooper led the U17 of England to the glory of the World Cup in 2017

"I am very, very excited to be a part of this," Brewster told the club, which is currently sixth in the Championship table and faces Cardiff City rivals on Saturday at lunchtime, live on Sky Sports Football.

"I couldn't wait to get here and start, to be honest. I've been watching the results and the team closely. It's a very young team but the quality is second to none. I want to contribute something different to the team and help them.

"I came here to try to play many games and score many goals for Swansea."

"It's a great club. I've been watching them for years, particularly when they were in the Premier League. I look forward to helping them get back where they belong."

"Right now, Swansea is the best team to join me on loan. I want to help Swansea get promoted."

I came here to try to play many games and score many goals for Swansea. Hopefully, I can help them get back where they belong. Rhian Brewster

Brewster signed his first five-year professional contract with Liverpool in July 2018, but persistent ankle problems have hindered his development since winning the Golden Boot during England's U17 triumph three years ago.

He returned to training the first team in time to appear on the bench for the semifinal of the Liverpool Champions League, the victory in the second leg over Barcelona last year, and once again was among the substitutes when the Reds beat the Tottenham 2-0 in the final.

This season, Brewster started twice in the EFL Cup for Liverpool, but showed up primarily for the U23 team.

He arrived at the Premier League team only once, remained on the bench at Chelsea in September, and played the last 10 minutes of the Liverpool FA Cup victory over Everton on Sunday.

Rhian Brewster was on the bench for the final victory of the Liverpool Champions League last season

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.