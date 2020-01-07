Libya: forces aligned with GNA say they left Sirte to avoid bloodshed | News

Forces aligned with the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, internationally recognized, said they withdrew from the strategic coastal city of Sirte to prevent bloodshed, after their eastern rivals quickly entered and took control.

On Monday, the forces of the renegade general of Libya, Khalifa Haftar, said they entered the city and took control of large parts.

Khaled al-Mahjoub, a spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar, said fighters captured "all the districts surrounding the city," including al-Qardabiya air base, before heading towards the city center. .

However, on Monday, the GNA dismissed Haftar's claims as "rumors that claim militia and mercenary gains,quot; that support the leader of the LNA.

But on Tuesday, the Sirte Protection Force, an ally of GNA, said they had withdrawn from the city.

"After studying the situation, our forces made the decision to withdraw out of Sirte and then wait for orders," he added. Sirte Protection Force He said in a statement.

"Our forces still retain all their capabilities and our withdrawal from Sirte is not the end," he added.

Sirte Protection Force The spokesman said he had retired "to save the blood of civilians and youth from the forces,quot; in Sirte, adding that the LNA received help from "sleeping cells,quot; in the city of 120,000.

He also accused LNA fighters of burning houses and looting in Sirte after entering the city on Monday.

The forces loyal to Haftar denied any violation.

"These are not our actions or those of the Libyan army. On the contrary, we were met with cheers," an LNA spokesman told the Reuters news agency.

Maintaining Sirte would be an important gain for Haftar, based in the east, which, since April, has undertaken a military offensive in the capital, Tripoli, home of the GNA, to try to extend its control in the vast country, mainly desert .

Sirte is just west of major oil export terminals, also controlled by Haftar, and is strategically positioned on the supply routes between east, west and south of Libya.

Sirte is located in the center of the Mediterranean coast of Libya, and has been controlled by forces aligned with GNA since they expelled the Islamic State from Iraq and Levante (ISIL, also known as ISIS) from the city with the help of US airstrikes. at the end of 2016.

On Tuesday, an LNA source said its forces clashed with Misratan forces in the Abu Grain area, between Sirte and Misrata.

Since the launch of a bitter campaign for Benghazi, the second city of Libya, in 2014, Haftar has gradually expanded its territorial control throughout the North African country.

Last April, Haftar launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the GNA, but so far it has failed to move beyond the outskirts of the city.

Its LNA forces have received material and military support from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Egypt, according to UN experts and diplomats.

The advance of LNA comes when Turkey began sending military advisers and experts to Libya to help underpin the GNA, part of the growing international participation in the Libyan conflict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that "there will be an operations center (in Libya), there will be a Turkish lieutenant general in charge and they will take care of the situation there. (The Turkish soldiers) are gradually moving at this time."

In response to Turkey's move, the chief European Union policy chief said the bloc must work to stop the fire in Libya and asked Turkey not to send military experts and technical teams to the North African country.

"We called for a ceasefire and we also asked to stop the escalation and put an end to external interference, which has been increasing in recent days," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting. with the British, Italian, German and French foreign ministers. .

According to UN data, more than 1,000 people have died since the beginning of the operation and more than 5,000 injured.