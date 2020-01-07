Liam Williams could join Saracens Scarlets before the end of the season | Rugby Union News





Liam Williams helped the Saracens win the Heineken Champions Cup and the Gallagher Premier title the last term

Liam Williams may have already played his last game for the Saracens, with the Lions star probably joining Scarlets before the end of the season.

Williams has signed for the Welsh region for the 2020-21 campaign, but the double winners seek to accelerate their departure following the salary cap scandal that forces them to cut their salary bill.

The Saracens were docked 35 points and fined £ 5.36 million after it was discovered that they had breached the £ 7 million limit in each of the last three seasons.

The interim executive president, Edward Griffiths, has revealed that players may need to be eliminated or cut wages to meet the current season's limit.

Eddie Jones' stars in England appear to be safe after rugby director Mark McCall revealed that older players or those whose contracts end in June will be attacked.

Williams' agreement to join Scarlets in the summer was announced on boxing day, but it is understood that the Welsh fullback, which currently has an ankle injury, is now bound to leave earlier than planned.

When asked if Williams could join Scarlets before the end of the season, McCall said: "I would say the possibility exists.

"First it was Liam's decision that he was going back to the Scarlets, to Wales, and that was for family reasons.

Williams hasn't played since an ankle injury in training ruled him out of the World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa

"We understood completely and we did not regret it, and he does not regret that he came to Saracens. We have not regretted having brought it to Saracens, it has been brilliant."

"I was always going back to Wales, regardless of the salary cap decision."

If, as expected, Williams returns to Scarlets earlier than scheduled, his last game for the Saracens will have been the 2019 Premier League final when he was a scorer in a dramatic return win over Exeter in Twickenham.

The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in training that ruled him out of the World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa and has not played since.

"Liam could be fit for the Six Nations, but I don't think he is fit for us before the Six Nations," McCall said.

"It's not ideal. He hasn't played a game for us this season. It's not his fault."