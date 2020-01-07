Lam from Hong Kong promises to work closely with the new Beijing envoy | News

Hong Kong executive director Carrie Lam said Tuesday she would work closely with Beijing's chief official in the territory so that the city returns to "the right path,quot; after more than six months of protests in favor of the democracy.

The appointment of a new head of the most important Chinese government office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, was announced unexpectedly over the weekend as a sign of Beijing's frustration with the latter's handling of the crisis.

Plus:

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong depends on the State Council or cabinet of China, and is the main platform for Beijing to project its influence on the city.

"I would work closely with Director Luo in the near future, committing myself to & # 39; a country, two systems & # 39; and Basic Law, so that Hong Kong … returns to the right path," Lam said at his first conference Press of the year, referring to the mini constitution of the city and the system of government.

Luo on Monday, in his first comments since taking office, used the same language and said he hoped the city would return to the right path.

Lam did not mention the protests in his initial comments, which focused on health risks related to an outbreak of a respiratory virus in the city of Wuhan on the mainland.

Democracy protests resumed during the New Year after a break during December. Executive director Carrie Lam says she hopes the territory will return to the "right path,quot; (Tyrone Siu (Reuters)

Authorities have identified 21 cases in Hong Kong, of which seven people have left the hospital.

Wide support

Clashes between police and protesters intensified during the holiday season after a truce of violence in early December after an overwhelming victory for the pro-democratic camp in the city district council elections did not cast government concessions.

The protests in Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, which began with an extradition bill now removed, have become a broader campaign for democracy with universal suffrage demands and an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality.

Police say they have acted in moderation.

Many people in Hong Kong are angry at what they see as Beijing's increasingly strict control over the city, which was promised a high degree of autonomy under a "one country, two systems,quot; framework when it returned to Chinese rule. in 1997.

Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fueling the riots.

The protest movement is supported by 59 percent of city residents surveyed in a poll conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, while 57 percent of them wanted Lam to resign.