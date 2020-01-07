Labor will announce leader on April 4: Who has declared so far? The | UK news

The new leader of the main opposition Labor Party of the United Kingdom will be announced on April 4 at a special conference.

The three-month contest to replace outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Watson, the former vice president, comes after Labor lost the December 12 election, in its worst performance since 1935.

Plus:

Nominations to lead the party will close on January 13. A vote by mail of the members will take place from February 21 to April 2.

"We are by far the largest political party in the United Kingdom," said a Labor spokeswoman.

"We want the majority of our members and supporters to participate, so it has been designed to be open, fair and democratic."

According to a government website, as of July 2019, Labor had 485,000 members compared to ruling conservatives, who had 180,000.

Who has declared the candidacy so far?

So far, six candidates have announced that they intend to defend the leadership: the leaders of the table, Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Clive Lewis, and backbenchers Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy.

Sir Keir Starmer

The shadow Brexit secretary and former director of public prosecutions is the favorite of Labor members to gain leadership, according to a recent YouGov survey.

He is considered more centrist than his main rival, Long-Bailey.

But his campaign has seen him play with his left credentials, highlighting his work as a lawyer who supports unions and tax protesters.

He believes that the party should not "oversteer,quot; to the right in the wake of the electoral defeat, largely attributed to Corbyn's left-wing agenda, which some criticized as too "radical."

Starmer has been a deputy of Holborn and St Pancras since 2015 and it was essential for the party to support a second referendum on Brexit, although he acknowledged that the magnitude of the electoral defeat meant that the problem was already solved.

Emily Thornberry

The shadow Foreign Secretary is another pro-Permanent parliamentarian who, like Starmer, was out of the spotlight during the general election campaign.

Thornberry, who has been criticized for "clemency,quot; towards Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, joined the party when he was 17 and felt motivated by his experiences raised by his mother, a single mother who lives on a property of the advice.

She was first elected as a deputy for Islington South and Finsbury in 2005.

Rebecca Long-Bailey

The shadow commercial secretary is highly qualified by the current Labor leadership, which leads her to affirm that she would be the "continuity candidate,quot;, keeping Corbyn's leftist flame alive.

The deputy of Salford and Eccles grew up in the shadow of the Old Trafford Stadium of Manchester United and watched her father worry about the loss of jobs as a docker and union representative.

She has the support of party president Ian Lavery, who reportedly had been considering an offer of her own leadership, and shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, her friend and roommate, who is running for vice president.

Clive Lewis

The shadow minister of the Treasury, who was a pro-remaining deputy, promised to transform the party and offered a "vision for the country … of warmth and energy and that we are all together."

He has backed a shift towards proportional representation and reform of the House of Lords, and suggested that Labor should "communicate with all other progressive forces in the country – parties, campaigns and movements – for the greatest possible conversation about how, together , we can change our country for the better. "

Lewis, a former BBC journalist and army reservist who served in Afghanistan, has been a deputy for Norwich South since 2015.

Jess Phillips

Birmingham Yardley MP has a high profile despite never having had a frontbench role.

The video of his campaign details how he got involved in community activism on Birmingham Street where he grew up and raised his family.

Phillips told Corbyn in 2015: "You are hurting us more than you are helping us, I will not drive a knife in your back, I will stick a knife in your front."

She warned that Labor would be in "big trouble,quot; if they fail to regain the confidence of their working class base.

Lisa Nandy

The Wigan deputy and former shadow cabinet minister launched the Center For Towns study center in 2017, something that could give him an advantage to understand why voters in former industrial workplaces changed conservatives in the elections of December.

He said that too many people "no longer feel they have a voice in our national history,quot; and did not believe that politicians were interested in what they had to say.

Before being elected in 2010, Nandy worked for the homeless youth charity Centrepoint and The Children & # 39; s Society.