Kylie Jenner shares new pregnancy photo before Stormi's birthday

Remember how Kylie JennerDid you keep your pregnancy a secret for nine full months?

As many will remember, Kylie Cosmetics's tycoon managed to keep her baby growing under the radar during her pregnancy, which meant many photos of her in sweatshirts and baggy shirts. It was only when Stormi Webster She was born on February 1 and the mother felt comfortable revealing some intimate moments of the days she spent in seclusion.

And even then, the 22-year-old shared very few pictures of belly. In the past two years, he has shared a handful, but none is as revealing as Kylie's latest post on Instagram. In the foreground photo, the future mom posed with a black short top and a pair of burgundy sweatpants while cradling her belly. She captioned the photo never seen before: "Recoil. Pregnant of my baby. I can't believe my daughter is two years old soon."

Older sister Khloe Kardashian commented with numerous emojis at heart while a family friend Luka Sabbat he joked: "For a second, I waited …"