Kylie Jenner shares new pregnancy photo before Stormi's birthday

Remember how Kylie JennerDid you keep your pregnancy a secret for nine full months?
As many will remember, Kylie Cosmetics's tycoon managed to keep her baby growing under the radar during her pregnancy, which meant many photos of her in sweatshirts and baggy shirts. It was only when Stormi Webster She was born on February 1 and the mother felt comfortable revealing some intimate moments of the days she spent in seclusion.
And even then, the 22-year-old shared very few pictures of belly. In the past two years, he has shared a handful, but none is as revealing as Kylie's latest post on Instagram. In the foreground photo, the future mom posed with a black short top and a pair of burgundy sweatpants while cradling her belly. She captioned the photo never seen before: "Recoil. Pregnant of my baby. I can't believe my daughter is two years old soon."
Older sister Khloe Kardashian commented with numerous emojis at heart while a family friend Luka Sabbat he joked: "For a second, I waited …"
In the coming weeks, Kylie will probably release a large amount of Stormi-themed content in honor of the child's second birthday.
However, what excites fans the most is that Kylie and Stormi launch their first collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. On her Instagram, the mother showed Stormi choosing colors from a variety of samples, in addition to a photo of the 1-year-old girl posing in front of a sheet of paper that said "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020,quot;.
And not only does Stormi have his collaboration to expect, but there is also the long-awaited birthday party on the calendar. Kylie hasn't said much about her plans for the child's birthday, but she did reveal Mindy weiss He is responsible for planning the party, which means they spare no expense for the Stormi party.
Last year, Kylie and Travis scott threw him a Astroworld Theme party, so the pressure continues. Maybe this time, mom and dad will hire the Trolls celebrate with Stormi and her friends as they did at Christmas?
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!