Kylie Jenner removes the message & # 39; Find your fire & # 39; after a violent reaction in the midst of the Australian forest fire crisis

%MINIFYHTML82b87ff502e9a7cbf87a8919c1d0eb209% %MINIFYHTML82b87ff502e9a7cbf87a8919c1d0eb2010%

Instagram

The beauty mogul lands in hot water, being accused of being callous for her position of & # 39; find your fire & # 39; while Australians face devastating forest fires.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner He quickly removed a post urging fans to "find his fire" after being criticized for his "shameful insensitivity" amid Australia's devastating wildfires.

The 22-year-old billionaire makeup mogul went to Instagram on Monday, January 6, 2020 to share an instant of herself perched in front of a fireplace while posing with a bright yellow wig.

Along with the seductive click, Kylie wrote, "Find your fire," accompanied by a fire emoji and a yellow love heart, but fans rushed to hit the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the midst of ongoing fires. in Australia, which has so far killed at least 24 and destroyed more than 1,500 homes and potentially millions of animals, in New South Wales and Victoria.

%MINIFYHTML82b87ff502e9a7cbf87a8919c1d0eb2011% %MINIFYHTML82b87ff502e9a7cbf87a8919c1d0eb2012%

"Instead of posting about the fires in their history that DO NOTHING, maybe donate some of their wasted billions of dollars in gucci bags and DONATE and help SAVE ANIMALS," one user wrote, while another added, " it would be amazing to see you donating to services to help with the wildfires in Australia. "

"Being as famous as you are, you could generate great awareness about Australian fires that desperately need donations to keep fires off and treat animals for injuries. Stop posting selfies and help the world!" wrote a third user unhappy.

<br />

Since then, Kylie has changed the legend, which now says "night out," however, his company Kylie Cosmetics also commented on a series of fire emojis, which remain below the image.