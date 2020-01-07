Kylie Jenner donates $ 1 million to Australia's relief effort following violent reaction to skin slides

%MINIFYHTMLc84e03c3a90f55409e26a1f161a02c609% %MINIFYHTMLc84e03c3a90f55409e26a1f161a02c6010%

Kylie Jenner made a "big bank,quot; movement in her social media critics. After she was called to slide down the skin slides, just after she raised awareness of the rising number of animal deaths in Australia's fires, she decided to donate $ 1 million to several Australian relief efforts, according to People .

Kylie is reportedly doing everything possible to help and that the publication of his Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers was not intentional.

Kylie's biggest donation comes shortly after Kim Kardashian had to check a fan who accused her family of not donating to the Australian forest fire relief efforts on Twitter.

The fan, who tagged the Kardashian / Jenner sisters in the tweet, said: "Nothing excites me more than watching the Kardashians / Jenners talk about climate change / forest fires and not giving a penny."

Kimmy Cakes applauded saying that the fact that they have not spoken publicly about making donations does not mean they are not doing their part to help.

"Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything," Kim Kardashian tweeted in response.

Kylie is not alone in her philanthropic efforts. Other celebrities who have pledged to help Australia include Chris Hemsworth and Pink.

As of Monday, at least 25 people had died as a result of the ongoing crisis, and experts say the fires will continue for months, according to NPR.