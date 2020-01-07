Kylie Jenner donates $ 1 million to Australian forest fire relief efforts

Kylie Jenner It is doing things right after being in hot water.

ME! News has learned that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is following in the footsteps of celebrities and donates $ 1 million to various forest fire relief efforts to help with the devastating wildfires that have occurred throughout Australia.

And although the reality show personality donation is generous, it comes a few days after he received a violent reaction on social networks.

Over the weekend, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared an Instagram story to raise awareness about the forest fires that affect Australia, its residents and animals. However, it was the following charges that did not fit the 156 million followers of the beauty mogul.

That same day, he shared a photo that showed his pink Louis Vuitton slides, made with mink skin.

Many soon called her on social networks. "Kylie Jenner posts about saving the koalas and then puts on her real mink fur slippers ….. makes sense!?!", A Twitter user wrote.