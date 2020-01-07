Kylie Jenner donates $ 1 million to Australian forest fire relief efforts

Kylie Jenner It is doing things right after being in hot water.
ME! News has learned that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is following in the footsteps of celebrities and donates $ 1 million to various forest fire relief efforts to help with the devastating wildfires that have occurred throughout Australia.
And although the reality show personality donation is generous, it comes a few days after he received a violent reaction on social networks.
Over the weekend, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared an Instagram story to raise awareness about the forest fires that affect Australia, its residents and animals. However, it was the following charges that did not fit the 156 million followers of the beauty mogul.
That same day, he shared a photo that showed his pink Louis Vuitton slides, made with mink skin.
Many soon called her on social networks. "Kylie Jenner posts about saving the koalas and then puts on her real mink fur slippers ….. makes sense!?!", A Twitter user wrote.
Other additional, "I don't understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals that die in the fires of Australia and then two snapshots then post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes."
"Eat the rich,quot;, a person said in response to publications of 22 years.
However, not everyone was angry with the reality star. "Everyone comes by the neck of Kylie Jenner because she wears mink skin and says she is sad about the deaths of animals in Australia," said one person. shared. "But the funny thing is that most of you are doing the same."
Kylie has yet to address the violent reaction or publicly announce that she has donated money to help the fires that affect Australia.
However, the older sister of 22, Kim Kardashian, has spoken after being criticized. On Sunday, someone accused the founder of KKW Beauty of not using his celebrity power to donate or raise awareness about forest fires.
"Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything," said the 39-year-old.
In addition, he retweeted several articles that highlighted Australia and what is happening.
Additionally, Khloe Kardashian He got into a heated online discussion after an Instagram user claimed to wear skins, after the reality TV star turned to his Stories to share the news about Australia's wildfires.
"They burned almost 15 million hectares, 1,400 homes were destroyed and 500 million animals were killed by wildfires in Australia," the founder of Good American shared. "The world needs to wake up."
In the comments section, a user called the fashion designer for her hypocrisy and claimed that Khloe wore real fur during Halloween when she dressed as Disney's villain, Cruella DeVil.
However, the 35-year-old star continued to deny that fact and has since deleted his comments. It also blocked the person who called her.
Criticism aside, it's great to see celebrities using their celebrity platform to raise awareness and share resources to help Australia during this time.
If you want to show your support, choose between a charity of your choice or one of these official charities that can help: Red Cross, Firefighters, Wires.
