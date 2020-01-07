KUWK: Khloe Kardashian is unrecognizable while bathing baby Kylie Jenner in this beautiful 1998 movie!

It seems that over the years, Khloe Kardashians has changed a lot, which is why she is almost unrecognizable in photos or images of when she was still a child. It is no secret that Khloe has had a glamorous transformation, as it is well documented in the family reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

But it was still a surprise for fans to see Khloe in a 1998 video, giving her little sister, Kylie Jenner, who was a literal baby at the time, a bath!

What really caught everyone's attention was Khloe's short, brown hair, a look so different from her characteristic blond strands today.

The images of the family show the older sister giving her half brother a bath in the kitchen sink after her feeding turned into a disaster.

The nice video was shared on social networks, not by Khloe or Kylie, but by Kendall Jenner!

The supermodel, simply but sweetly, wrote in the legend: ‘❤️ you @khloekardashian @kyliejenner,quot;.

As for who filmed the video at the time, it seems that it was Kylie and Kendall's father, Caitlyn Jenner, who was still known as Bruce before his transition.

It's fun to think that one of the richest families in the world once bathed a baby in the kitchen sink, but it shows how much things have changed for them because of their show.

Khloe, as mentioned earlier, didn't look anything like her at the time of her teens when the cute clip was captured.

She used to have dark, slightly messy and curly hair that looked shoulder-length and partially tucked behind the head.

Khloe can be heard explaining to his stepfather that "Kylie has had lunch." I wasn't looking at her very well and I gave her yogurt and she went everywhere, so now she's taking a bath with Kendall. "

However, when Bruce wonders why in the sink, Khloe explains: "In the sink because he was too lazy to take her up."



