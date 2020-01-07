Kris Jenner's family got bigger thanks to Ellen, Chrissy Teigen

Meet the new member of the Kardashian-Jenner family: Bridgette!

Kris Jenner He has an adorable new rescue puppy, and all thanks to his famous friends. The momager turned to her Instagram story overnight to introduce her fans to her new furry friend, who appeared to be a standard poodle puppy. In his message to the followers, the keeping up with the Kardashians grateful star Ellen Degeneres, Portia De Rossi Y Chrissy Teigen for playing a role in the rescue of Bridgette.

"Welcome to the Bridgette family!" Kris wrote next to a video of the new puppy. "Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorepets for informing us of the abandoned puppies."

The reality star and the businesswoman also added the hashtags #rescue and #love.

"Hello pretty," Kris can be heard saying in the video while the dog played in his yard. "Welcome to the fam!"

Kylie Jenner He also shared a super sweet video with Bridgette in his Instagram story.

"You're so cute!" Kylie sprouted when the puppy yawned in his arms. "Oh!"