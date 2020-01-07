Kris Jenner's family got bigger thanks to Ellen, Chrissy Teigen

Meet the new member of the Kardashian-Jenner family: Bridgette!
Kris Jenner He has an adorable new rescue puppy, and all thanks to his famous friends. The momager turned to her Instagram story overnight to introduce her fans to her new furry friend, who appeared to be a standard poodle puppy. In his message to the followers, the keeping up with the Kardashians grateful star Ellen Degeneres, Portia De Rossi Y Chrissy Teigen for playing a role in the rescue of Bridgette.
"Welcome to the Bridgette family!" Kris wrote next to a video of the new puppy. "Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorepets for informing us of the abandoned puppies."
The reality star and the businesswoman also added the hashtags #rescue and #love.
"Hello pretty," Kris can be heard saying in the video while the dog played in his yard. "Welcome to the fam!"
Kylie Jenner He also shared a super sweet video with Bridgette in his Instagram story.
"You're so cute!" Kylie sprouted when the puppy yawned in his arms. "Oh!"
It was only a few days ago that Chrissy and her husband John legend He welcomed a new puppy to his home, with the help of Ellen.
"Welcome to the family, Petey!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "Thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable rescue family. This little boy grabbed our hearts first and will hold on to him forever!"
Ellen and Portia rescued a puppy in September, a standard poodle named Mrs. Wallis Browning. Since then, celebrities have been great defenders of the Wagmor organization and everything they do for animals.
You can get more information about the Wagmor organization HERE.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!
%MINIFYHTMLab149eed7af86dd2665364316ce28ed79%