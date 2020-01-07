Koala Mittens and Baby Bottles: Saving Australia's Wildlife After the Fires

HOLES, Australia – The convoy of vehicles fleeing a furious hell in the forest of southeastern Australia carried a heavy load: 11 koalas, 15 kangaroos, five chickens, two possums, two dogs and a lorikeet.

Susan Pulis, who runs a wildlife refuge, had gathered her friends to pack the animals in blankets and baskets and take them to a safe place on the coast. A friend gutted her room on the ground floor to accommodate five of the kangaroos. Mrs. Pulis has kept the youngest joeys in quilt bags in another person's living room.

"Since the fires, they are very different," he said about the animals, "very nervous."

As forest fires have killed at least 24 people, destroyed more than 1,400 houses and devastated 15 million acres, they have also caused serious damage to Australia's famous wildlife. Hundreds of millions of animals, many of which are not found in any other continent, may have perished, according to some estimates, devastating the country's unique ecosystems.

"We will have captured many species that were not threatened with extinction, if not extinction,quot; said Kingsley Dixon, an ecologist and botanist at Curtin University in Perth.