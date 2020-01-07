Koala Mittens and Baby Bottles: Saving Australia's Wildlife After the Fires

HOLES, Australia – The convoy of vehicles fleeing a furious hell in the forest of southeastern Australia carried a heavy load: 11 koalas, 15 kangaroos, five chickens, two possums, two dogs and a lorikeet.
Susan Pulis, who runs a wildlife refuge, had gathered her friends to pack the animals in blankets and baskets and take them to a safe place on the coast. A friend gutted her room on the ground floor to accommodate five of the kangaroos. Mrs. Pulis has kept the youngest joeys in quilt bags in another person's living room.
"Since the fires, they are very different," he said about the animals, "very nervous."
As forest fires have killed at least 24 people, destroyed more than 1,400 houses and devastated 15 million acres, they have also caused serious damage to Australia's famous wildlife. Hundreds of millions of animals, many of which are not found in any other continent, may have perished, according to some estimates, devastating the country's unique ecosystems.
"We will have captured many species that were not threatened with extinction, if not extinction,quot; said Kingsley Dixon, an ecologist and botanist at Curtin University in Perth.
Even animals that survived, fleeing or crouching, can die from dehydration or hunger, Professor Dixon added. "It's a rarely seen biological Armageddon," he said.
Wildlife in Australia was already threatened before these fires, as humans have changed the landscape. Agribusinesses are among the main contributors to deforestation, which decimates wildlife populations, scientists say.
Astronomical estimates of animal losses and heartbreaking images of seared koalas during this disastrous fire season have spread worldwide concern. Quilters in the Netherlands have done mittens for koalas with burned legs. New Zealanders are sewing joey bags and bat wraps.
Some experts have had doubts about the high numbers that have spread widely in social networks, which are based on estimates of population densities of mammals, birds and reptiles from previously published studies. The number of dead is calculated by multiplying the number of animals that are expected to inhabit a given area by the total area burned.
But it is impossible to know how many animals managed to flee, for example. Limited access to burned lands, as well as the difficulty of documenting the deaths of individual animals, complicate efforts to assess the extent of damage.
Whatever the numbers, it is clear that the devastation is immense, scientists say.
"It is dangerous to give them a number," said Corey Bradshaw, an ecology member at Flinders University in Adelaide in the south. But, he added, "there is no doubt that there have been deaths."
At least a quarter of the population of koalas may have been lost in New South Wales, according to various estimates. It is likely that significant amounts of southern brown bandicoot and long-legged potoroo, a species of wallaby whose entire habitat has been devastated by fire, have also been lost.
On Kangaroo Island, off the coast of southern Australia, experts said thousands of kangaroos and koalas had died in the fire that has now devastated a third of the island. There are also serious fears about the fate of a subspecies of shiny black cockatoos, of which only 300 to 370 remained before the fires.
Not only wildlife has been devastated. In Batlow, 285 miles southwest of Sydney, a video taken by a reporter He showed the scorched corpses of sheep and cows scattered on a road. Bodies like these have increased biological fears across the country.
Buchan, an agricultural region in the southern state of Victoria, has also been severely affected, as farmers had to sacrifice burned cattle at a time when the drought had already made it almost impossible to make a living. Farmers in the nearby town of Bairnsdale said a cattle sale was planned on Thursday to unload their remaining cattle, some of which may be injured.
Tina Moon, a farmer in Sarsfield, a city in southeastern Victoria, said many burned cattle in the region had to be slaughtered. She said she had saved her home, but had no idea how she was going to earn an income in the coming months.
To protect Australia's wildlife, rescuers such as Ms. Pulis, who fled the forest to the coast at the end of last month, are fighting immense changes in the country's small-scale landscape. They cannot save Australia's wildlife on their own, but their work is reinforcing scientists' judgment that intervention will be increasingly necessary to protect animals on a warmer and hotter planet.
Across the country, people have come together to help feed, find and rehabilitate survivors.
In the city devastated by the fire of Mallacoota, a man says he has rescued nine koalas, for which the community is working to build a shelter. Others have neglected seeds, water and grasses for dehydrated and hungry wildlife.
"I know it does not return property, but for some it can give the feeling of not giving up the fight," said Katharine Catelotti of Sydney, whose family lost a small hut in Wollomombi, more than 300 miles north of the city, and has Been feeding wildlife, as well as keeping a small number in your home.
The task for others has been more bleak. A woman told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that she was checking the bags of dead kangaroos for joys and marking those that they didn't have so other search engines didn't have to repeat their efforts.
For Ms. Pulis, evacuating her few animals, which had already been rescued, some of them more than once, from hunger, dog attacks and car accidents, was simply part of life.
In 2013, he founded a wildlife refuge in Raymond Island, a town near the coast, with the intention of rehabilitating wounded and abandoned creatures. In August, he moved to Waterholes, 30 miles inland, due to the cutting down of the island's trees, which had made it impossible for him to free the koalas in an environment where they could find enough food.
Somehow, his property in Waterholes, threatened twice by fires this season, remains, a lush oasis at the end of a blackened road in the eastern Victoria region of East Gippsland, where smoking and fallen trees, charred earth and landmarks melted road stretches for hundreds of miles
"It's a holocaust," Pulis said as he drove home on Monday for the first time since the scorching heat went through a fierce front of fire.
The cool weather and the rain have brought a break. But the smoke still floated in the air. When she reached the track that led to her property, Mrs. Pulis began to cry.
"This was my koala food," he said of burnt eucalyptus trees, which used to provide leaves for their animals. "I was absolutely alive."
On her property, Ms. Pulis attended to the stressed and dehydrated kangaroos she had been forced to leave behind. He gave each one an injection to relieve his pain, they probably jumped so frantically from the burning forest that they were injured, and cooled the water, which was contaminated by ashes.
On Saturday, when the flames several meters high threatened her property for the second time, Mrs. Pulis's friend Jason Nicholson defended her with a hose and hundreds of gallons of water.
Neither could believe that it remained intact: the garden that surrounded it still green, with cockatoos calling from the trees. They said they expected wildlife, driven by fires, to congregate in what was now a garden of Eden between kilometers of decimated forest.
"The difference is here, the birds are heard," Nicholson said. "Out there, it's quiet. Deadly silence.
Isabella Kwai contributed reports from Nowra, Australia, and Damien Cave of Sydney.
