Kim Kardashian knocks down the rumors she has not donated to Australia's efforts to alleviate forest fires

Bradley Lamb
Kim Kardashian jumped on Twitter to break down rumors that she has not donated to Australia's wildfire relief efforts.

"Nothing excites me more than watching the Kardashians / Jenners talk about climate change / forest fires and not giving a penny," a follower wrote on Twitter.

But Kim had time:

"Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything," Kim replied.

