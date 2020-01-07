Kim Kardashian knocks down the rumors she has not donated to Australia's efforts to alleviate forest fires

Kim Kardashian jumped on Twitter to break down rumors that she has not donated to Australia's wildfire relief efforts.

"Nothing excites me more than watching the Kardashians / Jenners talk about climate change / forest fires and not giving a penny," a follower wrote on Twitter.

But Kim had time:

"Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything," Kim replied.

His sister, Khloe Kardashian, also intervened to defend his sister.

Forest fires have burned millions of acres in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, an area twice as large as Maryland. According to reports, the death of at least 25 people has been confirmed, and more than 2,000 homes have already been destroyed as the fire continues.