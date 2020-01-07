Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian criticize those who hate that they have not donated anything to Australians

The Kardashian clan is accused of talking all day about climate change and forest fires, but of giving zero penalties for the causes. As you know, Australia has been hit by tragedy these days, and they are fighting apocalyptic forest fires.

Many celebrities donated to help, and it seems that the Kardashians did not reveal the amount they donated, so this generated speculation that they did not even give a penny to help.

This is how Kim Kardashian responded to an enemy:

Someone agreed with Kim and said: ‘She has a point! You don't know what you do with your money … charity shouldn't be publicized anyway. Charity is from the heart. "

An enemy hates Kim, saying: ‘But you advertise everything else Kim. Your body, your children, your relationships. Now you want to be angry. OK. Follow. 🙄 ’

One follower highlighted the fact that no matter what you do in this world, people will always find something to complain about: "* Donate money and publish about it * People:" If you were really doing it for the right reasons, you would donate privately "* Does not advertise the donation * People:" You are rich, why at least do not even try to help? Do not sit there ”‘.

Someone else posted: "People, as long as you worry about how someone spends their own hard earned money, you're doing too much!"

A follower said that "the same people who accuse celebrities of not donating do not even donate a dollar."

His sister, Khloe Kardashian, came out in his defense and published the following:

Apart from this, Kim shared some clips of the first anniversary of Kanye Sunday Service, and people can't get enough of the rapper.

Fans love how he shows that he is completely in love with his wife.



