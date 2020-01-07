Khloe Kardashian shares her training photos in beast mode, critics laugh at them for this reason

Through social networks, Khloe Kardashian has decided to show her famous curves while exercising in a series of photos.

The reality star and mother of one took the opportunity to reveal that she is back in beast mode and plans to continue her healthy lifestyle to stay fit.

The fashion designer took the opportunity to encourage her followers to establish small steps, so that they comply.

She wrote: "Beast mode! It is a lifestyle! It is not necessary to wait until the new year. Baby steps every day! Set small and realistic goals. Once you reach that goal, reward yourself! If you are wrong, you have tomorrow to start over. It's that easy. Do not set goals that are not realistic. In the end, that will only discourage him and possibly make him give up. Set small goals and congratulate yourself once you reach that goal. Then set another small goal. You got it!!! Slow but safe! It is a lifestyle! 🐢🐢🐢 "

A fan said this: “You really worked hard, girl! Thumbs up! you look amazing, Khloe❤️ Let's set crazy goals for 2020 objetivos. "

Khloe responded quickly: “Awwww, thank you, love! That's nice of you."

A fan made fun of Tristan Thompson's ex: “Your surgeon works hard. 😂😂 "

Meanwhile, a source spoke with Hollywood life and explained that Khloe and Tristan are doing very well in this joint upbringing of the former basketball star who wants more.

A source said: “Tristan is recovering Khloé in his life. He wants to rekindle the love they had, and is trying to figure out how to make everything happen. "

The family friend added: "Tristan says he wants to help recover Khloe, of course, makes her feel good, but she tells him and everyone around her that she is not interested in doing anything other than the shared parenting. " the. Things have improved a lot among them, but she could never trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked very hard to move forward and learn to trust again. "

The source continued: "She began to be open to the idea of ​​going out, but she is not there yet. She is so focused on raising True and being so practical and the best mother she can be. She is with the baby all the time and it also takes her everywhere when she travels. "

Khloe is back.



