Khloe Kardashian criticizes vile hatred after being accused of wearing fur

Don't come for her!

Khloe Kardashian I had a little discussion with a fan online after being accused of wearing fur. the keeping up with the Kardashians Star took his Instagram stories to help raise awareness about the current fires in Australia and urged his followers to take action against the tragedies that are happening. "They burned almost 15 million hectares, 1400 houses were destroyed and 500 million animals were killed by wildfires in Australia," he published in a drawing of the fires with a fireman hugging animals. "The world needs to wake up."

Unfortunately, a fan yelled at Khloe for what she considered hypocrisy and posted a photo of Khloe's post with a photo of her Cruella DeVil Halloween costume where she wears what appears to be a fur coat. Khloe hurried to comment on the perceived irregularities and called the fan for lying.