Khloe Kardashian criticizes vile hatred after being accused of wearing fur

Khloe Kardashian I had a little discussion with a fan online after being accused of wearing fur. the keeping up with the Kardashians Star took his Instagram stories to help raise awareness about the current fires in Australia and urged his followers to take action against the tragedies that are happening. "They burned almost 15 million hectares, 1400 houses were destroyed and 500 million animals were killed by wildfires in Australia," he published in a drawing of the fires with a fireman hugging animals. "The world needs to wake up."
Unfortunately, a fan yelled at Khloe for what she considered hypocrisy and posted a photo of Khloe's post with a photo of her Cruella DeVil Halloween costume where she wears what appears to be a fur coat. Khloe hurried to comment on the perceived irregularities and called the fan for lying.
"I'm wearing a Halloween costume. It's not real skin," he wrote in a comment. "But keep spreading your vile hatred instead of focusing on real problems. Why should people assume and attack others so quickly? You have some clear frustrations, honey, and they are completely misdirected. My advice would be not to attack people in general. But if you choose to waste your energy on attacking a complete stranger, at least know all your information before. Happy 2020 ".
Things quickly escalated when the fan responded with screenshots of the stole designer who apparently confirmed it was real leather. "Why all the lies @khloekardashian?" The fan asked. "This is the publication of the designer of your stole that shows that this is real skin!"
Khloe has deleted his comments and has blocked the user from seeing his account. Khloe is only here because of the positive vibes!
