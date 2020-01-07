Khloe Kardashian caught lying about claims that she doesn't use real fur

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; He found himself under fire when fans rated his hypocrite after his passionate plea in light of the continuing wildfires in Australia.
Khloe Kardashian Fans called him a hypocrite on social media after insisting that the fur coat he wore on Halloween was not made of animal materials.
The 35-year-old reality star was criticized after she claimed that the world needs to "wake up" and "save animals" while making a passionate plea in light of the continuing wildfires in Australia.
However the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The words of the star did not fit well with fans, and one shared a publication of Khloe's Halloween costume, in which she had dressed as Disney villain Cruella De Vil, claiming that the star was already killing animals with her Choice of wearing skins.
"& # 39; My God, 500 million animals have died! & # 39; What is that, a few less than for your fur coats and accessories, @khloekardashian?" The commentator wrote.
After seeing the post, Khloe criticized the user and wrote: "I'm wearing a Halloween costume. It's not a real fur. But keep spreading your vile hatred instead of focusing on real problems."
But devout fans soon remembered a November 1 (19) post of an account called Daniel & # 39; s Leather, where Khloe's outfit designer claimed that the set had worn fox and mink skins.
"@khloekardashian came up with this vision. I knew it would not be an easy task, but I am very happy that the final product has come out perfect," they published with a complement to the outfit. "I also want to thank @janellermiller for his help on this imp project. I am very proud of the fact that at any time it is a great project, people always approach daniels leather. (Sic)"
They added the hashtags, "#Fox #Mink #Sheep".
Khloe has deleted his comment in the post, but has not yet addressed the resurfaced post of the Halloween look designer.
