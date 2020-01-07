Keyshia Ka & # 39; oir receives an icy watch from Gucci Mane for his birthday

Instagram

Gucci Mane He never hesitates to waste money on the people he loves. When his wife Keyshia Ka & # 39; oir Celebrating his birthday, Gucci has prepared Keyshia for a very special and expensive ice cream watch from Richard Mille.

Having Richard Mille is impressive enough, the watch is encrusted with diamonds. Rapper "Wake Up in the Sky" showed the luxurious birthday gift on his Instagram page. "Happy birthday to #MrsDavis 2020, the baby received the and the frosting 1/6/2020 brrrrrrr! Richard Mille for the wife," he wrote next to a watch video.

In a separate publication, Gucci shared a sweet message for Keyshia. Subtitling a stunning photo of Keyshia, Gucci said: "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! Every year I love you more and more!" He added: "You are so intelligent, caring and supportive, and I appreciate and adore my wife so well that sometimes she blows my mind! # 1017 Happy birthday #MrsDavis 2020!"

Appreciating the beautiful post, Keyshia got excited about her husband in the comments section. "Awwwwwww my husband! I love you sooo much Mr. Davis," said Keyshia.

This is not the first time that Big Guwop bathes Keyshia with elegant gifts. In June 2018, the rapper gave him a dazzling and strong jewel that read the words "Mrs. Davis" for his second wedding anniversary. Sharing on Instagram a video of her colossal and ice cream accessory, Keyshia wrote: "I call it the #GlassHouse piece !!"

Prior to that, Gucci also updated his wife's wedding ring to an "impeccable oval ROCK of 60 ct." Flaunting the impressive ring in an Instagram video, the hip-hop star captioned it: "For my beautiful wife @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentine's cards I missed, I wanted to update her wedding ring to this ROCK impeccable oval of 60ct ".

With the new bling, Keyshia surpasses world stars like Beyonce Knowles Y Mariah Carey when it comes to Celebrity Bling Ring.