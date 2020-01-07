Kevin McCall criticizes former Eva Marcille after losing the battle for custody

WENN / PNP

Kevin doesn't seem to take well the fact that he lost custody of his daughter Marly Rae, turning to her social media account to make fun of her mom and the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

The battle for custody between Kevin McCall and ex Eva Marcille It has come to an end with the previous one, as expected, losing. However, Kevin doesn't seem to take it well, turning to his social media account to make fun of his baby mom.

"What do you get when you cross the term & # 39; police & # 39; with, say, a random WORD like, say & # 39; escort & # 39; random", so he wrote on Instagram Stories over the weekend . "Answer: PIG-FORD (Yes, just for a freestyle idea of ​​sliding left just for the F of that. You're a smart fool)."

Kevin McCall dismissed Eva Marcille after losing the battle for custody

The diss was clearly aimed at "The true housewives of Atlanta"as her birth name is Eva Pigford.

This comes after he was arrested after entering a confrontation with a police officer in a Fulton County courthouse during a custody hearing of his 6-year-old daughter, Marley Rae. He was caught going to Facebook Live inside the building and became physical when the officer tried to prevent him from filming.

He began to use bad words with police officers when he called a police officer "a b *** h". He went on to say: "All the bailiffs and policemen, don't talk to me unless they take off the badge and go to lock themselves in a room. I'll hit them at once … let's get my baby."

After the fight, Kevin was booked with 5 charges. It included 4 misdemeanors for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault. When he broke the sergeant's glasses, Kevin was also charged with a felony for second-degree criminal property damage.

Eva previously revealed in an interview that when she was dating McCall, he became violent during her pregnancy. "Then, about a month after having Marley, he didn't stop; it got worse," said the 34-year-old television star on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" in April. She continued: "And he got worse with her." Kevin, however, said all the accusations that his ex attacked him were lies.