Kevin Love of the Cavaliers regrets the outbreak on the court, minimizes the explosion behind the scenes

Judging by his recent actions, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not satisfied with the status of the Cavaliers.

Having had a verbal altercation with general manager Koby Altman on Sunday morning (an incident that Love called "exaggerated,quot;), Love showed her disdain for an offensive play initiated by coach John Beilein that afternoon against the Timberwolves. Love also seemed to leave the floor midway through the game in the last quarter.

Love withdrew its actions in the game on Tuesday and maintains that it is on good terms with Altman.

"I wasn't acting like a 31-year-old boy; I was acting like a 13-year-old boy," Love told reporters. "That was not me."

Love was not punished by the team for their last transgression, although he was fined for a ban on December 31 that involved hitting chairs in the bank during a waiting period.

A frequent topic of commercial rumors, the 31-year-old averages 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this year.