Keri Hilson says goodbye to his father "cooler" after an unexpected death at 71

& # 39; I wasn't ready. I don't want to do this & # 39 ;, writes the singer of & # 39; Pretty Girl Rock & # 39; in a moving tribute to her father Skip, who died shortly after the holidays and her 40th wedding anniversary.

R&B singer Keri Hilson He was heartbroken after losing his father at the age of 71.

The "Pretty Girl Rock" star went to Instagram on Sunday, January 5 to share a loving tribute to her father, US Army veteran Skip, who died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, shortly after celebrating the holidays and his 40 wedding anniversary with his wife, Christine

Alongside a photo slideshow of Skip, Hilson cried: "I wasn't ready. I don't want to do this. But I want to honor you in every way possible. Forever …"

She went on to reveal how similar they had been father and daughter: "Dad was the coolest, the country (sic), the funniest, the smartest. And I'm a lot of him," he continued.

"My eloquence, my love for words and writing, my sense of cynical humor, my nature of rapid fire, my whistles, my optimism, my eyes, my love for singing, gold jewelry, sports, horses , even the painting … spins out, I'm a & # 39; JUMP & # 39; of the old block ".

"So proud to carry so much of this man in my being. Most were natural, but others developed from the admiration of a daughter."

Hilson admitted that the loss had hit her hard, leaving her feeling "like a lost girl right now," as she expressed her gratitude for being able to spend quality time with him during what turned out to be her last Christmas and New Year celebrations. .

"So happy to be there," he wrote about the "many precious moments" they shared.

"I'm really going to miss you dad. I already do," he concluded. "There are many desires in my heart. I hope you visit me in my dreams to make them come true. I will accept it.

<br />

"Say hello to Grandma and Grandpa. I love you more than you might know. REST IN HEAVEN, Dad. Until we meet again …"