Kenya Moore's daughter, Brooklyn Daly, has the best time at the birthday party of Ace Wells Tucker, son of Kandi Burruss.

Kenya Moore's daughter, Brooklyn Daly, attended the birthday party of Ace Wells Tucker, son of Kandi Burruss. The handsome boy celebrated his fourth anniversary, and the guest list included many of your favorite celebrities, such as Tiny Harris and Heiress Harris, among others.

Kenya made sure to share a photo with her sweet Brooklyn Daly of the party, and this photo will make your day. Check it out below.

Someone said: "She is very pretty." I really want to see her grow, "and another follower posted this:" Look at my beautiful niece, always smiling and happy. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Wooow, she is very happy and lucky, pretty little princess. Brookie is ready to eat chicken now, her mouth is full of teeth. "

A fan said that Brookie is the happiest baby they have ever seen: "She is adorably cute and the happiest baby I've seen in a long time."

Another follower posted: ‘Brooklyn is growing so fast next week that it will go to prom. She is sooo cute. "

Another follower seized Brookie and said: & # 39; She is so (protected by email) @thekenyamoore God has truly blessed you sincerely, with such a beautiful and healthy girl & # 39 ;, while another person also admired the game Brookie's fashion: & # 39; Oh, she's a doll 😍 and that leather jacket is everything.

Someone else also talked about Brookie and said: said Aweeeeee🤗🤗. His face always illuminates my day, but this image has illuminated him throughout the week. "

Kenya is living her best life since she had her miraculous baby and many people congratulate her on the way she is raising Brookie.



