Kate McKinnon remembers how she blew up her Beyonce and Jay-Z encounter at the Golden Globes

During an interview on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Bombshell & # 39; reveals that she and her sister began to panic when they learned they would be at the same table with the powerful couple.

Kate McKinnon was so dazzled by Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z In the Golden Globes you almost started asking the powerful couple about their milk options.

The "Bomb"The star sat at the same table as the superstar couple at the awards ceremony on Sunday night (January 5), with her sister. But while her brother had no trouble talking to the couple during the night, Kate found it harder to overcome her nerves

"They are the King and Queen of America. They were incredibly kind," Kate said during an interview in "The Ellen DeGeneres show", aired on Tuesday." My sister and I discovered that we were going to be at her table and began to panic and make a list of & # 39; what can we say? We live in one bedroom apartments in New York City, what can we say? Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink? "

"My sister straightened up, had steel balls and it was great. And Beyonce was very kind … I just pretended she had something in her pants and (imitates that she lowers her head and looks at her pants carefully)., I blew it. I blew. "

When Ellen Degeneres noted that Kate makes comedy sketches with big stars every week in "Saturday night live", the comedian replied:" No Beyonce. We all know that it is different! "