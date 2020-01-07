Kandi Burruss's daughter, Riley, is dating & # 39; White Guy & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML91f80d08474eabe3401dd51325ec10819% %MINIFYHTML91f80d08474eabe3401dd51325ec108110%

Flaunting her supposed boyfriend on her Instagram account, she sees the 17-year-old doing some silly poses with the man, whom the people in the comments section want.

Kandi Burruss's daughter, Riley Burruss, supposedly has a boyfriend and her boyfriend is supposedly a white man. She took her Instagram account to share a picture of her with her new boyfriend.

In the picture, the 17-year-old girl was seen doing some silly poses with her supposed boyfriend. "2020, what is good?" Then she captioned the post.

"Is that your man?" asked one of his followers in the comments section. Some others were thirsty for man. "We need your @," someone wrote, while another person added: "Who doesn't? We need a picture of your fingerprint and what's your social!"

Riley was previously news after the daughter of "The true housewives of Atlanta"Star turned to her social media account to request birthday money from her Instagram followers. At that time, the teenager published a screenshot of her CashApp profile and wrote in the title:" It's my birthday everyone! Show me some love! (EDIT: It's my birthday, you. My mom has money that I don't have). "

The publication won its criticism when one of them said sarcastically: "Rich people ask poor people for money. Sounds like the government." Another comment said: "Girl, you're here FIGHTING in REAL life and you're asking for the average Joe's coins when your mom is rolling in the doe !? No, ma'am! Happy birthday! Take this moment to reflect, give thanks and RETURN. Don't take it! Happy birthday beautiful. "

After the violent reaction, Riley returned to the site over the weekend to announce his plans to send money to a lucky fan. "I want to spread the love back to all of you: I will be charging $ 500 to one of my followers," he said, before explaining what they had to do to get the chance to get the money.