Kandi Burruss proudly announces the debut of Ace Wells Tucker on YouTube – NeNe Leakes supports his initiative

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker along with all their family and all their friends celebrated the fourth anniversary of Ace Wells Tucker. Kandi also made sure to reveal a surprise to fans.

She announced that Ace premiered her own YouTube channel. You can see his full ad below.

& # 39; Guess what ?! @Acetucker has started his own YouTube channel called Ace Plays And Giveaways! Ace's channel is fun content for kids. Each week, Ace will play and give away toys or tickets for events that are child friendly to one of his subscribers who watches and comments on his page. Subscribe now because you will soon post a new video! #AcePlaysAndGiveAways #HappyBirthdayAce ", Kandi captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘Ohh god. Why did I click on this? 🤦🏾‍♀️ As soon as my 2-year-old son heard it, he wanted to go to YouTube. Now we go from Ryan to Ace, but the introduction was nice. I let her repeat it three times. "Ace, you won a loyal subscriber!"

A follower published this: "I will subscribe to my 4-year-old son. We need something new to see besides Super Siah lol."

Another Instagram installer posted: "Damn Ace has an introduction,quot; When a 4-year-old YouTube is brighter than yours! Go ACE !!!!! ’

A fan said: & # 39; Now you know that parents have been commenting instead of children … & # 39; it would be better if you donated to children who cannot or do not have the ability to look … but hey, I'm & # 39; I'm just talking … I know you're creating an empire … I'm not trying to check you out because I don't have a check for you ama love your album !! & # 39; & # 39;

NeNe Leakes showed his support for Ace and marked the event on his own social media account:

‘@Acetucker has started his own YouTube channel. He is playing and giving away toys! If you have children, this is what you were looking for! Go and subscribe now, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Congratulations Ace and happy birthday!



