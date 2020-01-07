Kandi Burruss celebrates her son's birthday: Ace Wells Tucker is 4 years old! Eva Marcille also marks the event

Kandi Burruss is a proud mother, and is now celebrating her son's fourth birthday and Todd Tucker's. Kandi shared a photo with Ace Wells Tucker on her social media account, and also wrote an emotional message to accompany her.

‘Happy birthday to my little favorite @acetucker! You are already handsome, intelligent, kind, loving and protective at age four. I love you so much I am grateful that you are mine. Kandi captioned her photo.

Eva Marcille also scored the pair on her own IG account and this is what she posted:

‘Happy birthday @Acetucker What do you give the child who has everything? Help me wish @AceTucker a happy birthday by subscribing to his new YouTube channel! Subscribe to Ace Plays and Giveaways. Eva captioned the video she shared on her social media account.

A fan wrote: ‘Happy birthday, @acetucker – May God continue to bless you! Today's hope is full of laughter, love and Batman. "

Another follower posted this: "Happy birthday @acetucker. Enjoy your day. God bless you on this wonderful journey. Have a good day."

A follower had an opinion about Ace's clothes: ‘Ace is cute Kandi but I don't like her wearing those street clothes. He's too cute for those things in the hood. he is royalty. "

Apart from this, Kandi turned to the last episode of RHOA that aired last Sunday on BravoTV.

She approached him in her YouTube series called Speak On It. You should definitely watch the video she already shared on her YouTube channel.



