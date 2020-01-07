Justin Williams tentatively accepts a new contract with Carolina Hurricanes, according to the report

Justin Williams may have lost his "C,quot; patch, but he may have his place on the list soon.

Former Carolina Hurricanes captain has "provisionally accepted the terms of a contract." according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, although nothing has been signed yet.

Williams attended Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, participating in the event with the owner of the Canes, Thomas Dundon.

Sara Civian of Athletic first reported that the 38-year-old was present: "Justin Williams is in the PNC Arena with street clothes tonight, and I understand that in less than 24 hours he will be in the PNC Arena with the Hurricane uniform. Nothing is done or is sure but it's getting closer. "

On Monday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reported that the hurricanes made a final offer to Williams to recover it for the rest of the season. He also wrote that Tampa Bay, Washington and Boston have shown interest in the former captain, while LeBrun offered that the Maple Leafs had launched Williams to join Toronto.

Williams played five seasons with Carolina from 2003-2009 before being traded to Los Angeles on March 4, 2009. After eight seasons, Williams returned to Raleigh in 2017 when he signed with the Canes as a free agent. Last season, he was third in the team with 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) and recorded seven points in the playoffs (four goals, three assists).

This offseason, Williams announced that he would move away from the game in light of his hesitation about returning for another season.

"This is the first time in my life that I am not sure of my aspirations regarding hockey," Williams said in a press release. "Since I can remember, all of my offseason until this point has been hockey and doing what is necessary to prepare for the next season. Due to my current indecision and without the kind of mental and physical commitment that I'm used to have, I've decided to get away from the game. "

The Hurricanes will host the Arizona Coyotes in their next competition on January 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. We'll see if Williams is in Hurricanes uniform for that game.