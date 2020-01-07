Justin Bieber provokes a violent reaction by posting photos of babies to promote his sexual song

%MINIFYHTML42144bd6a068ee2796a02d7e100888ff9% %MINIFYHTML42144bd6a068ee2796a02d7e100888ff10%

The singer of & # 39; Love Yourself & # 39; face criticism on the Internet for uploading photos of babies with the hashtag & # 39; yummy & # 39; to draw attention to his newly released single.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber He was criticized for posting photos of babies on Instagram with the hashtag #yummy to promote his new single of the same title. All the babies were cute and adorable, but the people were not impressed as the song hinted at sexual acts.

Justin Bieber publishes photos of babies to promote his song

%MINIFYHTML42144bd6a068ee2796a02d7e100888ff11% %MINIFYHTML42144bd6a068ee2796a02d7e100888ff12%

"Does anyone know why Bieber is posting photos of babies with #yummy ???? Kinda weirdchamp," wrote one. Another commented: "What the hell is Justin Bieber doing? Some Fart / cannabilistic s ** t here. Who the hell posts babies in strange positions and the #yummy subtitles."

Some said Bieber and his team wanted to start a nice # baby trend, but many still thought it was inappropriate. "Isn't it a delicious metaphor for pu $$ and in that song?" One commented. Another wrote: "A little strange considering that the song is sexual." More similar comments: "Whoever the idea that this was, should be fired", "It has no correlation with the song" and "Deaf tone"

<br />

Some suggested that the singer could give a clue about his wife Hailey BaldwinThe pregnancy. However, people quickly posted a photo of Hailey from the recent post-Golden Globe party and noted that she did not appear pregnant.

<br />

A perplexed person said: "Sure, I'm trying to make sense of this … and maybe it's like & # 39; you have that delicious one, I'm going to put on a baby & # 39;". "Another commented:" This is what I was thinking, you are simply doing it incorrectly. "

"This is probably his way of provoking rumors of babies to draw attention to this low-performing song," one person shared his theory before adding: "He published these things without thinking about it or disregarding optics, it's disgusting and desperate. ". "

In general, even if it was a challenge, a song promotion or a pregnancy announcement, many people thought it was a mistake.