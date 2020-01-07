Juliette Porter accuses co-star of cheating with Johnny Bananas

An MTV love triangle could develop right in front of our eyes.

Just a few hours before Siesta Key A new season begins, one of the members of his cast dropped a serious accusation on social networks.

According to Juliette Porterco-star Geswelli face was supposedly unfaithful to Garrett miller during his romance In fact, he supposedly cheated on him with a reality star from MTV.

"Cara is a somber skank and fucks @johnnybananas while dating @__GarrettMiller in Cancun," he wrote in Twitter. "Face of our show lol ".

As to where he got these accusations, Juliette states Floribama Coast& # 39; s Nilsa Prowant "he told me"In fact, Juliette's Instagram Stories show that she was enjoying a night with Nilsa on Monday night to celebrate the next premiere of Siesta Key

While Cara and Johnny have not publicly commented on the accusations, Garrett responded to Juliette's tweet with a GIF since Small rogues.