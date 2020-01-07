Juliette Porter accuses co-star of cheating with Johnny Bananas

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for LG, Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic, Cara Geswelli Instagram
An MTV love triangle could develop right in front of our eyes.
Just a few hours before Siesta Key A new season begins, one of the members of his cast dropped a serious accusation on social networks.
According to Juliette Porterco-star Geswelli face was supposedly unfaithful to Garrett miller during his romance In fact, he supposedly cheated on him with a reality star from MTV.
"Cara is a somber skank and fucks @johnnybananas while dating @__GarrettMiller in Cancun," he wrote in Twitter. "Face of our show lol ".
As to where he got these accusations, Juliette states Floribama Coast& # 39; s Nilsa Prowant "he told me"In fact, Juliette's Instagram Stories show that she was enjoying a night with Nilsa on Monday night to celebrate the next premiere of Siesta Key
While Cara and Johnny have not publicly commented on the accusations, Garrett responded to Juliette's tweet with a GIF since Small rogues.
Shortly after the claims appeared, the Internet also investigated a bit and discovered that Cara was at the Grand Oasis Cancun for MTV spring break in March 2019.
"Peace outside of Mexico, thanks for the tequila," Cara shared on Instagram. Johnny commented in the written post: "Get off my turtle." Hmmmm!
How Siesta Key However, viewers know that Juliette and Cara have never been best friends. But when season three starts tonight, Garrett and Cara will be on unstable ground, leaving both of them unsure of what the future holds.
In comparison, Johnny has been dating his fellow MTV star and Quarter Life Crisis co-host of the podcast Morgan Willett For some months
More recently, the couple celebrated New Year's Eve together at Gaffnrey & # 39; s in Saratoga Springs, New York. "11:59 vs. 12:01 Happy New Year, you! # 2020," he wrote.
Siesta Key premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV
