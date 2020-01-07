Journalists of refugees: 10 years in immigration detention in Australia | Australia news

Sydney, Australia – With more than 7,000 men, women and children in migrant detention centers in Australia, the country has gained notoriety for its tough border protection policies, which have been condemned for violating international human rights.

Behind the barricades are refugees and migrants, who have fled from all over the world in hopes of building a new home in Australia.

For many, however, Australian detention centers have become their unlikely home, with their dreams of freedom shattered by what they say is an endless wait to be released.

Here are two of his detention stories.

Stateless said

January 28, 2010 at 6:45 pm Melbourne International Airport

Imasi said arriving at Melbourne International Airport from Norway. The police escort him out of the terminal and take him to a hotel room for questioning.

The 21-year-old is suspected of having a stolen Norwegian passport. Three days later, officers confirm that the document is false and Said is immediately taken to a detention center.

Nicknamed a stateless man, Said's case is rare. He doesn't know where he was born and has had more than eight different names.

At the age of six, a non-governmental organization found Said abandoned in Western Sahara.

The organization packed it and sent it to an orphanage on the Spanish island of Las Palmas.

At six years old, Said Imasi (left) was found abandoned in Western Sahara by a non-governmental organization, and his birthplace remains unknown. In this photo, he is seen with his teacher, while living in Norway (Courtesy of Said Imasi).

From there he was transferred from orphanage to orphanage throughout Europe until, at the age of ten, Said escaped from an abusive host family in Belgium.

After fleeing, he spent weeks on the streets, jumping from one country to another.

"The first time I experienced love was in Holland." Still a child, a gang of drug dealers adopted Said as one of their own.

"They fed me and dressed me. They even bought me shoes. I had never had slippers before that."

Behrouz Boochani: living in limbo on Manus Island

Without knowing it, it became an international drug mule and was sent on cross-border missions to deliver.

"I never asked what it was, I just listened and did what they told me."

In 2004, Said was captured and arrested in Norway. While in a juvenile prison, child protection services sent him to a family of care.

For the first time in his life he enrolled in school, developed a passion for sports, joined a team of runners and turned his back on crime.

"I was happy with my life until the gang started to contact me again, threatening to come back or they would hurt me if I had to flee."

On his way to New Zealand, Said borrowed a passport from a friend and left Norway on January 27, 2010.

February 13, 2019 at 4 p.m. Australian High Court

Said Imasi, 30, appears before the seven judges of the High Court of Australia. Their lawyers try to revoke the legislation, which allows the indefinite detention of those who have no trace of their past.

Surrounded by the friends he has made among the community groups that visit the detention center, Said buries his face in his hands while the President of the Supreme Court rejects the case.

It is not clear if he will ever be released. His future is in limbo and remains in Villawood.

Imasi said at the detention center in Villawood (Courtesy of Said Imasi)

Ghader, a private father

2009, Iran

Australia under fire for possible deportation of baby

Ghader leads a protest in the streets against the oppression of his minority group. He is an Ahvazi from Iran; an Arab people who live mainly in the southwest of the country, rich in resources, on the border with Iraq.

His speech against the government puts him on a list of successes.

"If I had stayed, they would have killed me immediately, that is what happened to many like me. If I ever come back, they will kill me immediately and so will my family, because they lied to protect me when I left. They have even made a death certificate. "

2010, Christmas Island

A total of 88 men, women and children arrive on the shores of Christmas Island, having traveled from Indonesia crushed in a rusty and rickety boat. Ghader is among them.

"I was excited, I thought Australia was a free country," Ghader told Al Jazeera.

But Ghader languished in detention for two years while his refugee status was being processed, before he was granted a bridge visa.

Ghader, an Arabic-speaking Ahvazi from Iran, has been detained since 2010 (courtesy of Ghader)

Although the visa did not allow him to work, study, earn income or access public health services, he did allow him the freedom to meet a couple, marry and raise a family.

In the second Australian city of Melbourne, he met his wife.

"We had a good life, we were very happy."

2015, Melbourne

Ghader had eight months to become a father when an immigration officer called him and told him that his visa was being canceled, because he did not meet the requirements of refugee status.

He was sent back to detention.

2015, Melbourne Immigration Detention Center

Ghader holds her newborn baby Aisha tightly in her arms.

"I asked them to take me to the hospital so they could be there for their birth, but they didn't. They said they refused for security reasons."

A few days later, the guards stormed Ghader's cell, demanding that he pack his things. Handcuffed and tucked into the back of a van, he kept silent, looking out the windows, trying to distinguish what was happening.

He learns that they take him back to Christmas Island.

"I begged them not to take me because my daughter was in Melbourne, and there is no way I can see her on Christmas Island."

2017, Christmas Island

After several failed judicial cases, Ghader receives an ultimatum letter from then Immigration Minister Peter Dutton. You have two options: return to Iran or remain in indefinite detention in Australia.

"This is what started to create problems between my wife and me. He lost hope, I didn't know if he would ever see me again."

Ghader's wife filed for divorce later that year.

Protesters gather in Melbourne in support of a Tamil family, who were sent to the remote Australian territory of Christmas Island. exist More than 7,000 men, women and children in migrant detention centers across the country (File: Julian Smith / EPA)

"I asked them many times to send me to Melbourne so they could be close to my daughter, but instead they sent me to Villawood."

Ghader has been detained at the Sydney facility for almost two years and is currently being held in Blaxland's maximum security wing, in the company of hardened prisoners. Ghader is the only inmate in the complex without a criminal record.

"They treat me like I'm a criminal. They judge me because I have a beard and I pray. When I arrived, I didn't eat for almost a month because they served me pork every day. I told them every day." , I don't eat pork for my religion, but they still did it. "

Al Jazeera contacted the Interior Minister to ask about Ghader's accusations and why there are such strict laws. A statement from the ministry said that each case is evaluated differently, while refusing to comment on the specific cases investigated by Al Jazeera.

The last time Ghader saw his daughter was almost five years ago, when Aisha was only a couple of months old. He has never heard her speak or seen her walk, and will not be there to hold Aisha's hand on her first day of school next year.

The year 2020 will mark a decade of detention for both Said and Ghader. After several failed attempts to seek refuge in Australia, now all they want is freedom, wherever they find them.

"I wish they would send me to another country, to any country, but they said no. They just want to send me to Iran, but if I go, I know they will hang me." My message to human rights activists is that if you really exist, act immediately,"Ghader said.