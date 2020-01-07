Joshua Jackson's new wife, Jodie-Turner Smith, reveals that his first crush was "Pacey From Dawson’s Creek,quot;

Queen & Slim the star Jodie Turner-Smith was a big fan of Dawson's torrent while growing up, and she revealed last weekend that her first crush was with Pacey! Little did she know that one day she would grow up to marry the actor who played Capeside's rebel, Joshua Jackson.

Turner-Smith and Jackson married secretly sometime in the fall of 2019, and honeymooners are already waiting for their first baby. The couple attended W Magazine Previous party to the Golden Globes at Chateau Marmont on Friday, which was their first public appearance together since the news that they were officially married was known, and she told the publication when asked about her first crush that happened when I was "very,quot; young teenager "and it was,quot; Pacey of Dawson's torrent. "

Jodie Turner-Smith revealed that her first crush was the character of "Dawson & # 39; s Creek,quot; by Joshua Jackson, Pacey, and is the cutest thing ever https://t.co/zgqeHe2QLN – BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 4, 2020

Jackson starred in the teenage drama alongside James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams for six seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

While neither Jackson nor Turner-Smith have spoken publicly about their marriage or pregnancy, they were seen in a Beverly Hills courthouse in August obtaining a marriage license that is valid for 90 days. Then, in November, the couple walked together on the red carpet in the Queen & Slim premiere, and both wore rings on their left ring fingers.

Jodie Turner-Smith reveals belly with husband Joshua Jackson https://t.co/5ZyrSAQY8r pic.twitter.com/ud2LcYwSsL – homejobstop (@homejobstopcom) January 7, 2020

He also posted a photo of the duo on Instagram in August of the two looking into each other's eyes, and in the caption he wrote that they were "two people who only love each other a little,quot;. On New Year's Day, Turner-Smith posted a nude photo on the beach in Jamaica, and in the caption he said it was not a thirst trap because his man took the picture.

According to The Daily Mail, The couple was also seen on Monday taking pizza for lunch, and Turner-Smith's belly was in full display. With a strapless black dress that fits, he took a walk with Jackson after they ate a bite, and the two couldn't get their hands off.

Queen & Slim just left theaters, but is currently available for pre-order On Demand. Joshua Jackson will soon star in the new Hulu miniseries Small fires everywhere with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.



