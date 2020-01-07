Joshua Jackson's former Diane Kruger criticizes Jodi Turner-Smith for Teenage Crush's comment

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Welcome to Marwen & # 39; publishes his own & # 39; teenage dream of a man & # 39; after & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; reveals that the former star of & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39; He is his teenage crush.

Did Diane Kruger just cast shadow on Jodi Smith-Turner who is currently married to her longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson? Diane wrote in her latest Instagram post: "My teenage dream of a man here! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life!"

It was a picture of Diane's current boyfriend. Norman Reedus who will turn 51 on January 6 ".The Walking Dead"The actor had no shirt in the photo, he wore a silly mask with colorful birthday decorations and balloons in the background.

<br />

The image seemed innocent, but Diane's choice of words raised her eyebrows when Jodi said earlier that she is living her dream because Joshua was her teenage crush. "It was Pacey from & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;! I was a very young teenager," said the "Queen & Slim"The actress told the magazine W.

Diane Kruger previously dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years before they quit smoking in 2016. He met Norman in 2015 while playing a couple on screen in the drama "Sky"He dated his co-star shortly after separating from Joshua and gave birth to their first child together in 2018.

Meanwhile, Joshua was romantically linked for the first time with Jodie Turner-Smith after they were seen getting comfortable in UsherThe 40th birthday party in October 2018. They were seen holding hands a month later and then celebrated the New Year together in Nicaragua.

On the red carpet at the premiere of his movie in November 2019, they caused wedding rumors when he wore a wedding ring on his finger. In the same event, it was rumored that the couple waited for their first child, since they saw her cradling a small baby bump. Rumors of marriage and baby have been confirmed since then.