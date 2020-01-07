John Legend's guest role in & # 39; This Is Us & # 39; caught Chrissy Teigen off guard

WENN / Nicky Nelson

When a Twitter follower asked for details about her husband's appearance in the drama series, the co-host of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39; He admits he still doesn't understand.

Chrissy Teigen has been taken by surprise after meeting her husband John legend would appear in the television drama "We are".

The creator of hits "All of Me" made a brief appearance in a television promotion for the upcoming mid-season premiere of "This Is Us", which aired during the Golden Globe Awards broadcast Sunday night (05 January), and its inclusion left Teigen confused.

A Twitter follower asked him to provide details about Legend's apparent guest appearance in the series after he was shown in a suit while playing the piano in the ad.

"Please, tell us more about John about this is us," the fan wrote, to which Teigen confessed: "He had no idea until now and I still don't understand him, his song or himself?

Teigen's comment came weeks after she revealed that Legend's "programming" is one of her man's worst habits, because he always slips into key information when distracted.

"He will tell me something he knows I did not hear and will be angry when I am confused later," he told fans in a Twitter question and answer session last month (December 2019).

Giving an example, he wrote: "& # 39; Hello, today I will take Luna to school and I will also go to Washington D.C. next week & # 39;".

While Teigen may have been caught by Legend's guest role, "This Is Us" viewers shouldn't be too surprised by the news: the show's co-creator, Dan Fogelman, joked with "many new secret cast members" during a TV event in August (19).

The new fourth season also features cameos from Sylvester Stalloneand directors Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan.