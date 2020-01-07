Joey Carbery discarded from the crucial game of the Munster Champions Cup due to a wrist injury | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe4778136aae6b8e0609cad86c0d56d5d9% %MINIFYHTMLe4778136aae6b8e0609cad86c0d56d5d10%

Carbery can also miss the first game of the Six Nations of Ireland against Scotland on February 1





Munster will run out of half a fly Joey Carbery when they face Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday

Joey Carbery will undergo surgery for a wrist ligament injury that will rule him out of the clash of the Champions Cup that Munster must win against Racing 92.

Carbery suffered the injury in Friday night's PRO14 match against Ulster and has now been ruled out for the "immediate future."

The injury also leaves him doubtful for the start of the Six Nations campaign in Ireland.

It is likely that Munster does not have his three upper halves for the Sunday Champions Cup match in Paris.

🗞️ Player update Disappointing news for Joey Carbery after it was confirmed that he suffered a wrist injury in Friday night's game against Ulster. Read the updated team news before # R92vMUN ⬇️ #SUAF 🔴 – Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 6, 2020

JJ Hanrahan is recovering from a hamstring problem against Leinster, while Tyler Bleyendaal is still out of play with a neck injury.

Carbery must also wait to see if he will be fit for the inaugural Irish Six Nations game against Scotland at Aviva Stadium on February 1.

Jonny Sexton, Ireland's head coach Owen Farrell, the first option, is currently sidelined by a knee injury, but is making positive progress, according to Leinster.